2025 Abilene Christian Football Preview
2024 Record: 9-5 (7-1 UAC)
Head Coach: Keith Patterson (4th season, 21-15)
Returning All-Conference Players: Will Shaffer (LB), Jed Castles (TE), Kaghen Roach (DL), Chris Wright (LB)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Stone Earle (Marshall, QB), B.K. Jackson (East Texas A&M, RB), Cameron Jones (Alcorn State, DL), Zack Haaland (Yale, DB), River Gordon (Incarnate Word, OL), Noah Mangham (Northern Colorado, DB), Zion Fonua (Eastern Michigan, LB), Langston Anderson (Texas State, WR), Kortlin Rausaw (North Texas, DL), Luke Farr (Nevada, OL), Romario Noel (Baylor, DB), Boone Morris (Kansas State, LB), Dallas Dudley (North Texas, WR), E.J. Wilson (Temple, RB), Kaden Carr (Texas Tech, OL), Sammy Morris IV (Texas Tech, DB), Luke Roaten (Washington State, OL), Landon Roaten (Washington State, OL), Isaiah Crawford (Texas Tech, DL), JB Mitchell III (Eastern Michigan, WR)
Last season was arguably Abilene Christian's most successful season at the Division I level. The Wildcats won the UAC championship outright, dominated Northern Arizona in the first round of the FCS Playoffs, and were competitive in a second-round loss in Fargo against North Dakota State. Head coach Keith Patterson was tasked with replacing both coordinators this offseason. Graham Harrell takes over as offensive coordinator with notable experience at North Texas, USC, West Virginia, and Purdue.
The offense must replace a ton of production, including their top two rushers, top two wide receivers, and All-American quarterback Maverick McIvor. Enter Stone Earle, who returns to Abilene Christian, where he started his college career. He played in 11 games from 2020-21 with eight starts, throwing for 1,389 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. Earle then redshirted at North Texas in 2022 before starting four games the next season. In 2024, he transferred to Marshall, starting five games for the Sun Belt champions, throwing for 673 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Abilene Christian returns its third-string running back in Rovaughn Banks Jr. Banks enters next season with 768 career rushing yards on 4.7 yards per carry. The Wildcats added East Texas A&M transfer B.K. Jackson, who led the Lions with 443 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 4.9 yards per carry. E.J. Wilson and La'James White also transferred in this offseason, but have limited playing experience at the FBS level. Wilson posted over 500 yards rushing at FIU before transferring to Temple. He also brings value on special teams, where he had 392 kick return yards and a 100-yard touchdown for the Panthers.
Redshirt seniors J.J. Henry and Javon Gipson return after combining for 820 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2024. Henry is a dangerous option in the slot, while Gipson offers excellent size (6-4) on the outside. Henry had an outstanding performance against NDSU with seven receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown. Abilene Christian added JB Mitchell III from Eastern Michigan, where he missed most of last season with an injury. He started 11 games in 2023, ending the season with 398 yards on 35 receptions. Redshirt junior Hut Graham should also find a bigger role after seeing action in 11 games with one start last season.
The Wildcats have one of the best returning tight ends in the FCS in Jed Castles, who earned second-team All-UAC honors the past two seasons. He's posted 464 receiving yards and seven touchdowns over the last two years, including a career-high four touchdowns in 2024. He also plays a key role in the Wildcats' rushing attack with his size at 6-7, 245 pounds.
Offensive line is the biggest question mark for the Wildcats, where all five starters must be replaced. The Wildcats also don't return a single player who played over 100 snaps last season. Redshirt senior George French II returns after starting one game, but saw most of his action on special teams. Abilene Christian brought in a number of transfers along the offensive line, but none of them have significant playing experience. Luke Roaten and Landon Roaten are twin brothers who transferred from Washington State. They were highly-touted high school recruits and could be two names to watch as they aim to push for a starting role.
There's a lot more returning experience defensively, starting with an extremely talented linebacker room. All-American Will Shaffer is back after finishing No. 8 nationally with 123 total tackles last year. He added 9.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and five pass breakups. Redshirt senior Darius Moore returns after missing last season with an injury. He led the Wildcats with 78 tackles in 2023, adding six tackles for loss. He was a preseason first-team All-UAC selection before taking a medical redshirt.
Along with the returning talent, the Wildcats added Zion Fonua from Eastern Michigan. He's a former JUCO All-American and first-team All-Conference selection at Tyler College, where he recorded 94 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, and one forced fumble. He saw action in four games last year at EMU, but should add much-needed depth at linebacker for the Wildcats.
There's also a ton of talent at EDGE, including Chris Wright and Kaghen Roach, both of whom were All-UAC selections in 2024. Wright had 84 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and three sacks, while Roach finished with 64 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and three sacks. Roach was named a preseason third-team FCS All-American by multiple outlets ahead of this season. Sophomore Isaiah Crawford is an interesting addition from Texas Tech as a former four-star recruit.
Defensive tackle is more of a question mark as Abilene Christian must replace the entire rotation. Redshirt junior Alex Bowman Jr. flashed potential in limited action, playing roughly 100 snaps last year. Junior Chris Herpin could be someone who is due for an expanded role, playing in 16 games over his first two seasons. North Texas transfer Kortlin Rausaw is a name to watch after missing last season. He played in 31 games over his first four seasons, totaling 33 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
The secondary is where Abilene Christian needs to improve from a year ago, ranking No. 8 in the UAC in passing defense. Three starters return, including cornerbacks Tyson Williams and Jordan Mukes and safety Dorian Plumley. Williams and Mukes make up one of the most experienced corner duos in the country, playing over 790 snaps last year. Williams had 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, and nine pass breakups, while Mukes added 60 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, and four pass breakups. Plumley is a very active player, ranking fourth on the team with 81 tackles, adding one interception and two pass breakups.
Yale transfer Zack Haaland brings 25 games of experience from Yale at safety, where he recorded 35 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. Junior Jameer Dudley played 105 snaps, thriving in a hybrid role, seeing time at linebacker and safety. Redshirt sophomore DeAngelo Ponder made the switch from quarterback to defensive back, seeing action in 11 games last year. The Wildcats also added Noah Mangham from Northern Colorado, who had 22 tackles and seven pass breakups in 11 games. Baylor transfer Romario Noel could also push for playing time at safety.
