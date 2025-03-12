2025 Central Arkansas Football Schedule
2024 Record: 6-6 (4-4 UAC)
Head Coach: Nathan Brown (8th Season, 43-35)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2019
Central Arkansas' 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games, an FBS matchup against Missouri, and eight UAC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Central Arkansas is below.
Aug. 30: at Missouri
Sep. 6: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Sep. 13: Tarleton State
Sep. 20: at Sacramento State
Sep. 27: at Lamar
Oct. 4: Utah Tech
Oct. 11: at North Alabama
Oct. 18: Bye Week
Oct. 25: at West Georgia
Nov. 1: Eastern Kentucky
Nov. 8: at Austin Peay
Nov. 15: at Southern Utah
Nov. 22: Abilene Christian
*Italics indicate conference matchups
