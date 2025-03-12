Fcs Football Central

2024 Record: 6-6 (4-4 UAC)
Head Coach: Nathan Brown (8th Season, 43-35)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2019

Central Arkansas' 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games, an FBS matchup against Missouri, and eight UAC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Central Arkansas is below.

2025 Central Arkansas Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at Missouri

Sep. 6: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Sep. 13: Tarleton State

Sep. 20: at Sacramento State

Sep. 27: at Lamar

Oct. 4: Utah Tech

Oct. 11: at North Alabama

Oct. 18: Bye Week

Oct. 25: at West Georgia

Nov. 1: Eastern Kentucky

Nov. 8: at Austin Peay

Nov. 15: at Southern Utah

Nov. 22: Abilene Christian

*Italics indicate conference matchups

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

