2025 Southern Utah Football Schedule

Southern Utah head coach DeLane Fitzgerald
2024 Record: 7-5 (6-2 UAC)
Head Coach: DeLane Fitzgerald (4th Season, 18-16)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2017

Southern Utah's 2025 football schedule features four FCS out-of-conference games and eight UAC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Southern Utah is below.

Aug. 30: Idaho State

Sep. 6: at San Diego

Sep. 13: Northern Arizona

Sep. 20: at UC Davis

Sep. 27: West Georgia

Oct. 4: at Tarleton State

Oct. 11: Bye Week

Oct. 18: Abilene Christian

Oct. 25: at Utah Tech

Nov. 1: Austin Peay

Nov. 8: at Eastern Kentucky

Nov. 15: Central Arkansas

Nov. 22: at North Alabama

*Italics indicate conference matchups

