2025 Southern Utah Football Schedule
2024 Record: 7-5 (6-2 UAC)
Head Coach: DeLane Fitzgerald (4th Season, 18-16)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2017
Southern Utah's 2025 football schedule features four FCS out-of-conference games and eight UAC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Southern Utah is below.
Aug. 30: Idaho State
Sep. 6: at San Diego
Sep. 13: Northern Arizona
Sep. 20: at UC Davis
Sep. 27: West Georgia
Oct. 4: at Tarleton State
Oct. 11: Bye Week
Oct. 18: Abilene Christian
Oct. 25: at Utah Tech
Nov. 1: Austin Peay
Nov. 8: at Eastern Kentucky
Nov. 15: Central Arkansas
Nov. 22: at North Alabama
*Italics indicate conference matchups
