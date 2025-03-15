2025 Tarleton State Football Schedule
2024 Record: 10-4 (6-2 UAC)
Head Coach: Todd Whitten (16th Season, 114-57)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024
Tarleton State's 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference matchups, one FBS game against Army, and eight UAC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Tarleton State is below.
2025 Tarleton State Football Schedule
Aug. 23: at Portland State
Aug. 29: at Army
Sep. 6: vs Mississippi Valley State
Sep. 13: at Central Arkansas
Sep. 20: vs Chattanooga
Sep. 27: Bye Week
Oct. 4: Southern Utah
Oct. 11: at Utah Tech
Oct. 18: West Georgia
Oct. 25: at Eastern Kentucky
Nov. 1: at Abilene Christian
Nov. 8: Bye Week
Nov. 15: North Alabama
Nov. 22: Austin Peay
* Italics indicate conference matchups
