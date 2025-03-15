Fcs Football Central

2025 Tarleton State Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Tarleton State Athletics

2024 Record: 10-4 (6-2 UAC)
Head Coach: Todd Whitten (16th Season, 114-57)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024

Tarleton State's 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference matchups, one FBS game against Army, and eight UAC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Tarleton State is below.

2025 Tarleton State Football Schedule

Aug. 23: at Portland State

Aug. 29: at Army

Sep. 6: vs Mississippi Valley State

Sep. 13: at Central Arkansas

Sep. 20: vs Chattanooga

Sep. 27: Bye Week

Oct. 4: Southern Utah

Oct. 11: at Utah Tech

Oct. 18: West Georgia

Oct. 25: at Eastern Kentucky

Nov. 1: at Abilene Christian

Nov. 8: Bye Week

Nov. 15: North Alabama

Nov. 22: Austin Peay

* Italics indicate conference matchups

ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

