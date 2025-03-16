2025 Utah Tech Football Schedule
2024 Record: 1-11 (1-7 UAC)
Head Coach: Lance Anderson (2nd season, 1-11)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: N/A
Utah Tech's 2025 football schedule features four FCS non-conference games and eight UAC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Utah Tech is below.
2025 Utah Tech Football Schedule
Aug. 30: UC Davis
Sep. 6: at Northern Arizona
Sep. 13: at Idaho
Sep. 20: Northern Iowa
Sep. 27: at Austin Peay
Oct. 4: at Central Arkansas
Oct. 11: Tarleton State
Oct. 18: Bye Week
Oct. 25: Southern Utah
Nov. 1: North Alabama
Nov. 8: at Abilene Christian
Nov. 15: at West Georgia
Nov. 22: Eastern Kentucky
* Italics indicate conference matchups
