2025 Utah Tech Football Schedule

2024 Record: 1-11 (1-7 UAC)
Head Coach: Lance Anderson (2nd season, 1-11)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: N/A

Utah Tech's 2025 football schedule features four FCS non-conference games and eight UAC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Utah Tech is below.

Aug. 30: UC Davis

Sep. 6: at Northern Arizona

Sep. 13: at Idaho

Sep. 20: Northern Iowa

Sep. 27: at Austin Peay

Oct. 4: at Central Arkansas

Oct. 11: Tarleton State

Oct. 18: Bye Week

Oct. 25: Southern Utah

Nov. 1: North Alabama

Nov. 8: at Abilene Christian

Nov. 15: at West Georgia

Nov. 22: Eastern Kentucky

* Italics indicate conference matchups

