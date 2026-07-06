Summer Scouting: Top FCS WR/TE Prospects To Watch In The 2027 NFL Draft
Part 3 of our summer scouting series highlights the top pass-catchers at the FCS level. This includes wide receivers and tight ends, both of which have had some recent success stories in the NFL.
FCS pass-catchers (WR/TE) have had solid success in the draft in recent seasons. Since 2020, four tight ends have been drafted: Jackson Hawes (Yale), Tucker Kraft (South Dakota State), Andrew Ogeltree (Youngstown State), and Adam Trautman (Dayton).
Kraft has been the most successful of the four drafted, and Hawes is an ascending talent after having a good rookie year for the Buffalo Bills. Trautman has solidified himself as a quality starter at the position, while Ogeltree is a quality rotational option for the Indianapolis Colts.
As for the receiver position, nine have been drafted since 2020: Bryce Lance (North Dakota State), Junior Bergen (Montana), Ryan Flournoy (SEMO), Andrei Losivas (Princeton), Colton Dowell (UT Martin), Christian Watson (North Dakota State), Montrell Washington (Samford), Samori Toure (Montana), and Isaiah Coulter (Rhode Island).
Despite the number of picks since 2020, the position has not been productive overall. Christian Watson, to this point, has proven to be a number-one option for an NFL team, while Flournoy has shown flashes during his second season.
The 2027 pass-catcher class has prospects who can significantly increase their draft stock with a solid 2026 season. With many prospects on the fringe of draftable or free-agent grade, a productive season can elevate them into the discussion, even in a star-studded 2027 class of FBS pass catchers.
Marquis Buchanan (Rhode Island, WR)
Height: 6030
Weight: 190 lbs
2025 Stats: 78 receptions, 1,337 receiving yards, 8 receiving TDs (14 games)
Strengths
- Very good linear speed to threaten defenses vertically
- Alignment versatility, can play outside or in the slot
- Good acceleration out of his breaks to generate separation
- Strong hands
- Good deep ball tracking ability
B.J. Fleming (Tarleton State, WR)
Height: 6000
Weight: 185 lbs
2025 Stats: 48 receptions, 817 receiving yards, 7 receiving TDs (13 games)
Strengths
- Outstanding linear speed to stretch the field
- Outstanding acceleration that quickly eats up cushion
- Quick twitch with very good change of pace
- Dangerous on manufactured touches due to speed
- Adequate run blocker on the perimeter
Taco Dowler (Montana State, WR)
Height: 5080
Weight: 170 lbs
2025 Stats: 77 receptions, 1,025 receiving yards, 7 receiving TDs, 124 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 1 PR TD (16 games)
Strengths
- Good quickness off the line of scrimmage
- Reliable hands
- Toughness when working the middle of the field
- Effective on screens and manufactured touches
- Very good change of direction in space
- Punt return value
Grahm Goering (South Dakota State, WR)
Height: 6010
Weight: 208 lbs
2025 Stats: 43 receptions, 656 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs (14 games)
Strengths
- Polished route runner with expanded route tree
- Strong understanding of spacing
- Quality release package with hand usage
- Alignment versatility inside or out
- Physicality when running routes
Samuel Gbatu Jr. (UC Davis, WR)
Height: 5090
Weight: 177 lbs
2025 Stats: 70 receptions, 1,169 receiving yards, 11 receiving TDs, 149 kick return yards (13 games)
Strengths
- Good linear speed
- Quick accelerator to create separation
- Sharp route breaks and precise footwork
- Excels with quick-hitting routes
- Very good RAC threat
Ryder Kurtz (Cornell, TE)
Height: 6042
Weight: 252 lbs
2025 Stats: 44 receptions, 532 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs (10 games)
Strengths
- Outstanding hands
- Secures catches through contact
- Finds soft spots in zones effectively
- Tough runner after the catch
- Quality lateral blocker that generates movement on solo blocks
- Effective latcher in space
Seamus Gilmartin (Harvard, TE)
Height: 6033
Weight: 235 lbs
2025 Stats: 29 receptions, 383 receiving yards, 5 receiving TDs (10 games)
Strengths
- Alignment versatility to play inline, in the slot, or in the backfield
- Smooth route runner
- Effectively uncovers against zone coverage
- Willing blocker to set edges
- Quality body control to block in space
Christian Anaya (Western Illinois, WR)
Height: 5116
Weight: 191 lbs
2025 Stats: 44 receptions, 458 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs (8 games)
Strengths
- Polished route runner with disciplined technique
- Wins with timing, precision, and leverage
- Works smoothly through traffic
- Good understanding of defender's leverage to create separation
- Willing perimeter blocker
Sleeper WR/TE Prospects To Watch:
- Joanes Fortilien (Jackson State, WR)
- Dallas Holmes (South Dakota, TE)
- Brevin Caldwell (Norfolk State, WR)
- Samuel Musungu (Cornell, WR)
Biggest Games To Watch In 2026:
- Marquis Buchanan vs Temple (Sept. 5)
- Taco Dowler vs Nevada (Sept. 12)
- B.J. Fleming vs Bowling Green (Sept. 5)
- Samuel Gbatu Jr. vs SMU (Sept. 12)
- Grahm Goering vs Northwestern (Sept. 5)
Early FCS WR/TE Superlatives:
- Best Route Runner: Grahm Goering (South Dakota State)
- Best Hands: Ryder Kurtz (Cornell)
- Best Deep Threat: B.J. Fleming (Tarleton State)
- Best Contested Catch WR: B.J. Fleming (Tarleton State)
- Best Slot WR: Taco Dowler (Montana State)
- Best Outside WR: Marquis Buchanan (Rhode Island)
- Best YAC Threat: Taco Dowler (Montana State)
- Most Explosive Athlete: BJ Fleming (Tarleton State) & Marquis Buchanan (Rhode Island)
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Gerald J. Huggins II is the official NFL Draft analyst for FCS Football Central on SI. He serves as a national scout for the East-West Shrine Bowl and DraftHBCU. Gerald is an official voter for the Aeneas Williams and Jim Thorpe Awards. He also serves as the Director of Football Operations at Morgan State University.Follow Coach_HugginsII