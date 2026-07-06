Summer Scouting: Top FCS WR/TE Prospects To Watch In The 2027 NFL Draft

Part 3 of our summer scouting series highlights the top pass-catchers at the FCS level. This includes wide receivers and tight ends, both of which have had some recent success stories in the NFL.

FCS pass-catchers (WR/TE) have had solid success in the draft in recent seasons. Since 2020, four tight ends have been drafted: Jackson Hawes (Yale), Tucker Kraft (South Dakota State), Andrew Ogeltree (Youngstown State), and Adam Trautman (Dayton).

Kraft has been the most successful of the four drafted, and Hawes is an ascending talent after having a good rookie year for the Buffalo Bills. Trautman has solidified himself as a quality starter at the position, while Ogeltree is a quality rotational option for the Indianapolis Colts.

As for the receiver position, nine have been drafted since 2020: Bryce Lance (North Dakota State), Junior Bergen (Montana), Ryan Flournoy (SEMO), Andrei Losivas (Princeton), Colton Dowell (UT Martin), Christian Watson (North Dakota State), Montrell Washington (Samford), Samori Toure (Montana), and Isaiah Coulter (Rhode Island).

Despite the number of picks since 2020, the position has not been productive overall. Christian Watson, to this point, has proven to be a number-one option for an NFL team, while Flournoy has shown flashes during his second season.

The 2027 pass-catcher class has prospects who can significantly increase their draft stock with a solid 2026 season. With many prospects on the fringe of draftable or free-agent grade, a productive season can elevate them into the discussion, even in a star-studded 2027 class of FBS pass catchers.

Marquis Buchanan (Rhode Island, WR)

Height: 6030

Weight: 190 lbs

2025 Stats: 78 receptions, 1,337 receiving yards, 8 receiving TDs (14 games)

Strengths

Very good linear speed to threaten defenses vertically

Alignment versatility, can play outside or in the slot

Good acceleration out of his breaks to generate separation

Strong hands

Good deep ball tracking ability

Rhode Island wide receiver Marquis Buchanan (1) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

B.J. Fleming (Tarleton State, WR)

Height: 6000

Weight: 185 lbs

2025 Stats: 48 receptions, 817 receiving yards, 7 receiving TDs (13 games)

Strengths

Outstanding linear speed to stretch the field

Outstanding acceleration that quickly eats up cushion

Quick twitch with very good change of pace

Dangerous on manufactured touches due to speed

Adequate run blocker on the perimeter

Taco Dowler (Montana State, WR)

Height: 5080

Weight: 170 lbs

2025 Stats: 77 receptions, 1,025 receiving yards, 7 receiving TDs, 124 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 1 PR TD (16 games)

Strengths

Good quickness off the line of scrimmage

Reliable hands

Toughness when working the middle of the field

Effective on screens and manufactured touches

Very good change of direction in space

Punt return value

Montana State wide receiver Taco Dowler (14) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Grahm Goering (South Dakota State, WR)

Height: 6010

Weight: 208 lbs

2025 Stats: 43 receptions, 656 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs (14 games)

Strengths

Polished route runner with expanded route tree

Strong understanding of spacing

Quality release package with hand usage

Alignment versatility inside or out

Physicality when running routes

Samuel Gbatu Jr. (UC Davis, WR)

Height: 5090

Weight: 177 lbs

2025 Stats: 70 receptions, 1,169 receiving yards, 11 receiving TDs, 149 kick return yards (13 games)

Strengths

Good linear speed

Quick accelerator to create separation

Sharp route breaks and precise footwork

Excels with quick-hitting routes

Very good RAC threat

Ryder Kurtz (Cornell, TE)

Height: 6042

Weight: 252 lbs

2025 Stats: 44 receptions, 532 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs (10 games)

Strengths

Outstanding hands

Secures catches through contact

Finds soft spots in zones effectively

Tough runner after the catch

Quality lateral blocker that generates movement on solo blocks

Effective latcher in space

Seamus Gilmartin (Harvard, TE)

Height: 6033

Weight: 235 lbs

2025 Stats: 29 receptions, 383 receiving yards, 5 receiving TDs (10 games)

Strengths

Alignment versatility to play inline, in the slot, or in the backfield

Smooth route runner

Effectively uncovers against zone coverage

Willing blocker to set edges

Quality body control to block in space

Christian Anaya (Western Illinois, WR)

Height: 5116

Weight: 191 lbs

2025 Stats: 44 receptions, 458 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs (8 games)

Strengths

Polished route runner with disciplined technique

Wins with timing, precision, and leverage

Works smoothly through traffic

Good understanding of defender's leverage to create separation

Willing perimeter blocker

Sleeper WR/TE Prospects To Watch:

Joanes Fortilien (Jackson State, WR)

Dallas Holmes (South Dakota, TE)

Brevin Caldwell (Norfolk State, WR)

Samuel Musungu (Cornell, WR)

Biggest Games To Watch In 2026:

Marquis Buchanan vs Temple (Sept. 5)

Taco Dowler vs Nevada (Sept. 12)

B.J. Fleming vs Bowling Green (Sept. 5)

Samuel Gbatu Jr. vs SMU (Sept. 12)

Grahm Goering vs Northwestern (Sept. 5)

Early FCS WR/TE Superlatives:

Best Route Runner: Grahm Goering (South Dakota State)

Grahm Goering (South Dakota State) Best Hands: Ryder Kurtz (Cornell)

Ryder Kurtz (Cornell) Best Deep Threat: B.J. Fleming (Tarleton State)

B.J. Fleming (Tarleton State) Best Contested Catch WR: B.J. Fleming (Tarleton State)

B.J. Fleming (Tarleton State) Best Slot WR: Taco Dowler (Montana State)

Taco Dowler (Montana State) Best Outside WR: Marquis Buchanan (Rhode Island)

Marquis Buchanan (Rhode Island) Best YAC Threat: Taco Dowler (Montana State)

Taco Dowler (Montana State) Most Explosive Athlete: BJ Fleming (Tarleton State) & Marquis Buchanan (Rhode Island)

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