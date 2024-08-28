Fcs Football Central

Week 1 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch

Zachary McKinnell

Villanova Athletics
In this story:

The FCS Football Central Game of the Week is a playoff rematch between No. 25 Youngstown State and No. 6 Villanova. The Wildcats defeated the Penguins, 45-28, in the second round of the FCS Playoffs last season.

Below are the biggest games of the Week 1 FCS football slate for the upcoming weekend.

Week 1 FCS Football Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 29:
No. 25 Youngstown State at No. 6 Villanova (5 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Howard at Rutgers (5 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network)
No. 20 Western Carolina at NC State (6 p.m. CT, ACC Network)
Bryant at Delaware (6 p.m. CT, FloSports)
VMI at No. 15 William & Mary (6 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Presbyterian at Mercer (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Wofford at Gardner-Webb (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Jackson State at UL Monroe (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
New Hampshire at UCF (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Fordham at Bowling Green (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 17 Lafayette at Buffalo (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 2 North Dakota State at Colorado (7 p.m. CT, ESPN)
Northern State at No. 5 South Dakota (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Alcorn State at UAB (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Monmouth at Eastern Washington (8 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Southern Utah at Utah (8 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 8 Sacramento State at San Jose State (9 p.m. CT, truTV)

Friday, Aug. 30:
Lehigh at Army (5 p.m. CT, CBS Sports Network)
Colgate at Maine (6 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Elon at Duke (6:30 p.m. CT, ACC Network)

Saturday, Aug. 31:
No. 19 Illinois State at Iowa (11 a.m. CT, Big Ten Network)
Austin Peay at Louisville (11 a.m. CT, ACC Network)
No. 9 Chattanooga at Tennessee (11:45 a.m. CT, SEC Network)
No. 1 South Dakota State at Oklahoma State (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 24 North Dakota at Iowa State (2:30 p.m. CT, FS1)
No. 18 UC Davis at California (4 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Valparaiso at Northern Iowa (4 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 13 Richmond at Virginia (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Samford at West Georgia (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
South Carolina State at Florida A&M (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Morgan State at Hampton (5 p.m. CT, TBA)
Mississippi Valley State at Tennessee State (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Campbell at Liberty (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 13 Richmond at Virginia (5 p.m. CT, ACC Network)
The Citadel at Charleston Southern (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 12 Furman at Ole Miss (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Long Island at No. 16 UAlbany (6 p.m. CT, TBA)
Holy Cross at Rhode Island (6 p.m. CT, FloSports)
No. 11 Central Arkansas at Arkansas State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 21 Tarleton State at Baylor (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Northern Colorado at No. 14 Incarnate Word (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 7 Idaho at Oregon (6:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network)
No. 10 Southern Illinois at BYU (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 23 Nicholls at Louisiana Tech (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Southern at McNeese (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Missouri State at No. 3 Montana (8 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 4 Montana State at Utah Tech (9 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 22 Weber State at Washington (10 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network)

Sunday, Sep. 1:
North Carolina Central vs Alabama State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN)

More FCS Football News

﻿ESPN SP+ Predicts Final Score For Colorado-NDSU
Behind The Numbers: Week 0 FCS Football Review
Top 10 FCS Players To Watch In Week 0
2024 Missouri Valley Conference Preview
2024 FCS Football Central Preseason All-American Team﻿

Follow all of FCS Football Central's coverage throughout the season on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Zachary McKinnell

ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.