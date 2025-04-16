Boser Hits Three HRs as Gators Complete Season Sweep of Stetson
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Tuesday completed its season sweep against Stetson with a 14-4 win at Condron Family Ballpark in seven innings, marking the team's fifth-straight win.
Bobby Boser hit a trio of home runs with one in the first inning to put the Gators on the board, one in the fourth inning to take the lead and his last in the sixth inning to give Florida a 9-4 advantage.
He became the first Gator to hit three home runs in a single game since Jac Caglianone in 2023.
"It's pretty elite company, for sure," Boser said. "He's a baller. You see what he's done, you see him in the pros. That's a good name to be a part of."
Additionally, 11 of Florida's 14 runs came with two outs.
"I don't really have a definitive answer for why that is. Maybe some of the guys are just starting to grind out at-bats more," head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "We've improved since that tough weekend against Vanderbilt... 11 out of 14 runs with two outs is pretty impressive."
After Stetson took a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a pair of RBI singles off UF freshman Jackson Barberi, Boser immediately answered with a leadoff home run to put the Gators on the board.
"You can kind of tell of your first at-bat sometimes if you're feeling yourself," he said. "I was definitely hitting the heater pretty well. I was just trying to stick with my approach the whole game, and good things happened."
Barberi was pulled in the middle of the third inning in favor of Alex Philpott, and the Hatters extended its lead with a two-run home run from Nelphie Lopez.
Barberi finished the night with five hits, one earned run, two walks in four strikeouts in 65 pitches across 2 2/3 innings pitched. Meanwhile, Philpott recovered from his rough start after keeping the Hatters scoreless from the fourth inning until the sixth inning before being pulled in favor of Christian Rodriguez.
Philpott finished the evening with four strikeouts against one hit, one walk and one earned run across 3 1/3 innings pitched to earn his second win of the year, and fellow reliever Christrian Rodriguez struck out one batter in one inning of work.
After struggles with rebound runs all season, Florida held Stetson scoreless over its last four innings of work.
"It's good for my health, too," O'Sullivan joked. "Any sport is a game of momentum. When you lose momentum and you work so hard to score runs, just to put a simple zero on the board, it keeps the morale of the team up."
Luke Heyman cut into Florida's deficit in the third inning with a hit to left field, and an error on the catch attempt by Stetson's Foster Apple allowed Gators' freshman Brendan Lawson to score from first base, and Brody Donay tied the game two batters later with a two-run double after a fielding error in right field allowed Heyman and Blake Cyr to cross the plate.
Boser gave Florida its first lead of the ninth an inning later with his second home run of the evening before Ashton Wilson padded the Gators' lead with a three-run blast. Wilson finished the night with four RBIs and a triple shy of the cycle.
"Just trying not to get beat with the fastball, trying to get a hit out and then not worry about the result," Wilson said. "Just focus on what I can control."
Boser further extended the Gators' lead in the sixth with his third home run of the night, and Cyr added a two-run home run three batters later to put Florida up 11-4. Cyr now has three home runs in the last four games after only hitting three in the team's first 35 games.
Wilson and Lawson clinched the run-rule win with a pair of doubles with Lawson bringing in two with his hit.
Next Up
The Gators, looking to build off last weekend's sweep against Missouri, hit the road for a weekend series at Mississippi State beginning on Friday. First pitch for Friday's game is at 8 p.m. ET with television coverage on SEC Network.
"We're at the point where we can start to make a run," O'Sullivan said. "(Clinching a postseason birth) is certainly doable, but it's not going to be easy. I certainly believe and continue to believe to the end that we have a chance to turn things around."
Liam Peterson (5-2, 3.63 ERA) is expected to take the mound for the series opener with Aidan King (4-1, 2.68 ERA), fresh off being named SEC Freshman of the Week, expected to take the mound on Saturday.