Destination Revealed for Former Gators Pitcher Cade Fisher
The destination has been revealed for former Florida Gators southpaw Cade Fisher as he will be heading to the Plains to play for the Auburn Tigers, per D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers on X.
Fisher, in 2023, was one of the Gators best pitchers out of the bullpen.
He went 6-0 in 27 appearances (2 starts), posting a 3.10 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 49.1 innings of work.
Many will remember his heroics during the Gators 2023 postseason run that saw them make it all the way to the Men’s College World Series Final.
It began in the regional where Fisher pitched seven innings against Texas Tech in an elimination game and only allowed one run while striking out six on the way to victory.
Later in the postseason, Kevin O’Sullivan called on him again to close out a game against Oral Roberts in the Men’s College World Series to head into the winner’s final of their side of the bracket.
His stellar performances resulted in him entering the 2024 season with a lot of hype around his name and being handed a Friday night starter role for the Gators.
However, he couldn’t keep up the same standards and performances on the mound in his sophomore year.
This past season, he went 4-3 in 26 appearances (9 starts), recording a 7.13 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 59.1 innings pitched.
Fisher’s final appearance with Florida came in its 5-4 win against North Carolina State in the
Men’s College World Series, during which the Gators avoided elimination. He pitched 4.0 innings allowing four hits and three earned-runs against three strikeouts in his final outing of the season.
The problem for Fisher this year was the amount of runs given up. He only gave up 19 runs (17 earned) in his freshman year compared to the 50 runs (47 earned) this past year in only 10 more innings pitched.
As a result of the subpar season he had, Fisher entered the portal near the end of June looking for a fresh start.
Fisher will be looking to get back to his freshman year outings that saw him become one of the top pitching prospects in the 2025 draft.
If he is able to get back to that, the Tigers will be getting one of the best southpaws in the country in 2025.