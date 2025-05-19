Five Gators Earn All-SEC Honors
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The SEC on Monday released its 2025 All-SEC teams with the Florida Gators having five players handed All-SEC honors. Catcher Luke Heyman, closer Jake Clemente, versatile infielder Bobby Boser and freshmen Aidan King and Brendan Lawson were the five to be selected.
Heyman was the only Gator to be named First Team All-SEC. Prior to his season-ending forearm fracture, he was batting .301 with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs. He also had a career-high .397 on-base percentage in 2025.
Defensively, the junior shined by recording 465 putouts and committing only one error, giving him a .998 fielding percentage.
Meanwhile, Clemente, who has thrived in his new role as Florida's closer, received Second Team honors as a relief pitcher. Clemente made 19 appearances this season, recording a 3.51 ERA in 48 ⅔ innings pitched, 73 strikeouts and seven saves.
Boser collected an All-SEC defensive team nod at the hot corner after his impressive fielding throughout the year for the Gators. He made 44 of his starts this season at third base, making only two errors in 86 chances when playing at third. Florida’s leadoff hitter also hit .327 with 58 RBI and 15 home runs.
Lastly, the freshmen duo of King and Lawson landed on the All-SEC Freshman Team.
King’s debut season was as good as it gets from a first-year player. He pitched 65 ⅓ innings across 16 appearances (11 starts), recording a 6-2 record, 2.76 ERA and a 72-to-21 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His numbers could’ve landed him All-SEC or Freshman of the Year honors, but he was snubbed from both.
Lawson was one of the best bats for the Gators during the regular season, especially at driving in runs. He batted .305 with 55 RBIs and nine home runs in 55 games.
Following an impressive end-of-the-year stretch for the Gators which saw them go from 1-11 in SEC play to a 15-15 finish, head coach Kevin O’Sullivan claimed his team would not be where they are without the two's performances.
“I think Aidan and I think Brendan, they don't get talked about enough,” O’Sullivan said. “I honestly believe that. I don't think they get quite the notoriety as some of these other freshmen in our league. We certainly wouldn’t be in this position without both of their contributions.”
The Florida Gators will begin play in the 2025 SEC Tournament on Tuesday against South Carolina at 5:30 p.m. ET.