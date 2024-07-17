Florida Gators Baseball Lands Righty From Santa Fe
On the heels of losing Samford transfer Michael Ross to the Minnesota Twins, Florida Gators baseball gains a new member from right in their own backyard. Right-handed pitcher out of Santa Fe College in Gainesville, Matthew Jenkins has committed to the Gators, per his personal X/Twitter page.
“I would like to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at The University of Florida,” Jenkins said in his X post. “I would like to thank my Lord and Savior, parents, coaches and friends for helping me achieve this huge accomplishment.”
Jenkins expressed his excitement of getting to soon live out his childhood dream.
"I've always wanted to play for Florida it's been my dream since I was eight years old," Jenkins said to Swamp247. "It's just a dream come true."
Jenkins, who just finished his freshman season, has three years of eligibility remaining.
In 16 appearances for the Saints, Jenkins had a 4.74 ERA in 57 innings of work. There are two notable strengths in his game. The first is Jenkins’ ability to keep the ball in the yard. He allowed just two home runs last season. The other is his strikeout rate. He had a 9.47 K/9 during his freshman campaign. He had a 90 MPH fastball coming out of Lafayette High School.
However, Jenkins did allow a lot of baserunners. He had a 1.93 WHIP and averaged a walk per inning.
Regardless of the numbers, expectations are high as Jenkins was ranked 22nd in Prep Baseball Juco’s top 50 prospects ahead of the MLB Draft.
As he matures and further improves his command, he has the potential to be a lethal arm for the Gators.
Jenkins is the seventh college player to commit to the Gators this offseason, joining former Stetson centerfielder Kyle Jones, former Jacksonville infielder Justin Nadeau, former Texas Tech infielder Landon Stripling, former Samford righty Michael Ross, former Miami infielder Blake Cyr and former Clemson righty Billy Barlow.
These incoming players will join a Gators team coming off an unlikely appearance in the College World Series.