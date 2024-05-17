Heyman, Neely Propel Florida Gators to Win Over No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs
BOX SCORE: Florida Gators 7, Georgia Bulldogs 4
Florida Gators catcher Luke Heyman has bounced around the lineup all year. He batted in the heart of the order at the beginning of the year but found himself dropping to the middle due to inconsistencies at the plate.
Hitting just .243 on the season, it hasn't mattered this week against the Georgia Bulldogs where he's betted. He hit a two home runs on Thursday, and he delivered once again on Friday.
On a 2-0 count in the top of the 10th inning in Game 2 of Florida’s three-game series with the Georgia Bulldogs, the sophomore sat on a 2-0 slider and ripped it over the left-center field wall for a three-run home run, giving the Gators a 7-4 win to even the series.
The Gators had to have this game in order to keep their postseason hopes alive, and gritty, come-from-behind baseball from Kevin O’Sullivan’s squad gave the team a chance to win the series over the No. 9 Bulldogs on Saturday.
After recording one of his best outings against Kentucky on Saturday, freshman right-hander Liam Peterson needed another strong outing to keep the Gators in the contest. And through four innings, he did just that surrendering zero runs while keeping a 1-0 Florida lead.
A Jac Caglianone RBI double in the top of the third put the Gators on top early.
However, Peterson ran into trouble in the fifth inning, giving up two runs. Another run from the Bulldogs in the sixth ended Peterson’s outing. Luke McNeilie came in but his outing only lasted seven pitches.
Then came Brandon Neely. Although UF’s most experienced pitcher gave up one run, he was lights out for in the final innings and earned the win on the mound. He kept the Gators within striking distance, but the offense had to come alive.
An RBI double from Michael Robertson cut the Gators’ deficit to one run in the top of the seventh, but Georgia answered in the bottom half to make it 4-2.
With two outs in the eighth, Cade Kurland sat on a hanging slider and rifled it over the left field fence to tie the game at four.
From there, Neely shut down the Bulldogs offense and Heyman’s home run propelled the Gators to even the series in Athens.
Neely pitched the final 4 ⅔ in his most clutch performance of the season. He struck out six Georgia hitters and gave up just two hits.
The Gators and Bulldogs will play for the series Saturday, as Jac Caglianone will take the mound, hoping to earn Florida its first series win since March 31.
In order to make the NCAA Tournament as an at-large bid, teams have to have a record over .500 or win their conference tournament. Florida is one game over .500 at 27-26, so Caglianone and the Gators may play for their season on Saturday in Athens.
First pitch is at for 2 p.m. at Foley Field in Athens, Ga.