Florida Throttles Miami Behind Seven Home Runs in Gainesville Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Saturday throttled rival Miami, 22-10, in the winner's bracket of the Gainesville Regional to advance to Sunday's game with a chance to clinch a region title.

Florida set a pair of program records: seven total home runs were the Gators' most in an NCAA Tournament game, and five home runs in the eighth inning alone were a program record in any capacity. The Gators used a six-run first, seven-run sixth and seven-run eighth inning as Cade Kurland hit two home runs, Karson Bowen hit two more and Brendan Lawson, Blake Cyr and Ethan Surowiec each hit one.

"It was amazing," head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said of the record-breaking five-homer eighth inning. "It was just one of those weird moments that just doesn't happen very often. It was incredible."

Florida will now face the winner of Sunday's matchup at noon between Troy and Miami at 5 p.m., with a chance to clinch its first Super Regional appearance since 2024 and its first hosting duty in a Super Regional since 2023.

Here's how Florida won.

First Inning

T1: Miami Batting

Jake Ogden leadoff home run off. Miami 1, Florida 0 .

. Max Galvin double, called safe at second. Ruled safe after Florida challenged.

Derek Williams hit by a pitch.

Alex Sosa pop out to third. 1 Out.

Alonzo Alvarez 6-4-3 double play. End of frame.

Miami 1, Florida 0

B1: Florida Batting

Kyle Jones hit by a pitch.

Brendan Lawson base hit. Jones advances to third.

Blake Cyr reaches second on a throwing error at first (E6), Jones scores, Lawson to third. Florida 1, Miami 1

Ethan Surowic sac-fly to LF, Lawson scores. 1 out. Florida 2, Miami 1

Caden McDonald base hit, Cyr to third.

Karson Bowen infield single, Cyr scores, McDonald to second. Florida 3, Miami 1

Landon Stripling fly out to LF. 2 outs.

Cade Kurland 3-run home run, McDonald scores, Bowen scores. Florida 6, Miami 1

Hayden Yost base hit. Sebastian Santos-Olson in to pitch for Ciscar (0.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 1 HBP, 0 BB, 0 K).

Kyle Jones walk, Yost steals second.

Brendan Lawson ground out to second. End of inning.

Florida 6, Miami 1

THAT'S ONE CADER OF A TATER FOLKS!



🎥 ACCN pic.twitter.com/Hp4FCklqIn — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 31, 2026

T2: Miami Batting

Dylan Dubovik pop out to first base. 1 out.

Gabriel Milano fly out to LF. 2 outs.

Vance Sheahan strikeout looking. End of frame.

Florida 6, Miami 1

B2: Florida Batting

Blake Cyr grounds out to SS. 1 out.

Ethan Surowiec walks.

Caden McDonald strikes out swinging. 2 outs.

Karson Bowen, Surowiec caught stealing second. End of inning.

Florida 6, Miami 1

T3: Miami Batting

Fabio Peralta ground out to second. 1 out.

Jake Ogden strikeout swinging. 2 outs.

Max Galvin base hit.

Derek Williams base hit Galvin to second.

Alex Sosa double, Galvin scores, Williams to third. Florida 6, Miami 2

Alonzo Alvarez base hit, Williams scores, Sosa scores. Florida 6, Miami 4

Dylan Dubovik strikeout swinging. End of frame.

Florida 6, Miami 4

B3: Florida Batting

Karson Bowen home run. Florida 7, Miami 4

Landon Stripling strikeout swinging. 1 out.

Cade Kurland ground out to SS. 2 outs.

Hayden Yost strikeout swinging. End of inning.

Florida 7, Miami 4

BOWEN ARROW OVER THE WALL 🏹



🎥 ACCN pic.twitter.com/XEjBplaikM — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 31, 2026

T4: Miami Batting

Gabriel Milano base hit.

Vance Sheahan base hit, Milano steals second, scores. Luke McNeillie in to pitch for Aidan King (3.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) Florida 7, Miami 5

Fabio Peralta infield single, Sheahan to second.

Jake Ogden bunt, safe at first. Sheahan to third, Peralta to second.

Max Galvin fielder's choice, Sheahan out at home on throw by Surowiec, Peralta to third, Ogden to second. 1 out.

Derek Williams strikeout swinging. 2 outs.

Alex Sosa ground out to first, Peralta scores on wild pitch. End of frame. Florida 7, Miami 6

Florida 7, Miami 6

B4: Florida Batting

Kyle Jones flyout to LF. 1 out.

Brendan Lawson base hit. Packy Bradley-Coon in to pitch for Santos-Olson (2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)

Blake Cyr strikeout swinging. 2 outs.

Ethan Surowiec reaches first on throwing error (E5), Lawson scores. Florida 8, Miami 6

Caden McDonald flyout to LF. End of inning.

Florida 8, Miami 6

T5: Miami Batting

Alfonzo Alvarez base hit.

Dylan Dubovik base hit, Alvarez advances to second.

Gabriel Milano strikeout swinging. 1 out.

Vance Sheahan base hit, Alvarez advances to third, Dubovik advances to second.

Fabio Peralta walk, Alvarez scores, Dubovik to third, Sheahan to second. Jackson Barberi in to pitch for McNeillie (1.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). Florida 8, Miami 7

Jake Ogden reaches first on fielder's choice, Dubovik scores, Sheahan to third, Peralta out at second. 2 outs. Florida 8, Miami 8

Max Galvin ground out to pitcher. End of frame.

Florida 8, Miami 8

B5: Florida Batting

Karson Bowen fly out to CF. 1 out.

Landon Stripling walk.

Cade Kurland strikeout swinging. 2 outs. Jack Durso in to pitch for Bradley-Coon (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2K)

Hayden Yost ground out to second. End of inning.

Florida 8, Miami 8

T6: Miami Batting

Derek Williams walk.

Alex Sosa strikeout swinging. 1 out.

Alonzo Alvarez ground out to first, Williams advances to second. 2 outs.

Dylan Dubovik fly out to RF. End of frame.

Florida 8, Miami 8

B6: Florida Batting

Kyle Jones walk.

Brendan Lawson fly out to LF. Ryan Bilka in to pitch for Durso (0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB). 1 out

Blake Cyr walk, Jones advances to second.

Ethan Surowiec pop out to catcher. 2 outs.

Caden McDonald fielder's choice, Jones safe at third after replay, Cyr safe at second.

Karson Bowen walk, Jones scores, Cyr advances to third, McDonald advances to second. Brixton Lofgren in to pitch for Bilka (0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB). Florida 9, Miami 8

Landon Stripling walk, Cyr scores, McDonald advances to third, Bowen advances to second. Florida 10, Miami 8

Cade Kurland reaches first on E6, McDonald scores, Bowen advances to third, Stripling advances to second. Florida 11, Miami 8

reaches first on E6, McDonald scores, Bowen advances to third, Stripling advances to second. Hayden Yost hit by pitch, Bowen scores, Stripling advances to third, Kurland advances to second. Florida 12, Miami 8

Kyle Jones double, Stripling scores, Kurland scores, Yost scores. Erick Peralta in to pitch for Lofgren (0.0 IP, 1 H. 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K). Florida 15, Miami 8

Brendan Lawson walk.

Blake Cyr fly out to LF. End of inning.

Florida 15, Miami 8

WE. ARE. JONESIN'!!!



KJ CLEARS THE BASES!!! 💥



🎥 ACCN pic.twitter.com/qDU8rK94za — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 31, 2026

T7: Miami Batting

Gabriel Milano fly out to LF. 1 o;ut.

Vance Sheahan fly out to RF. 2 outs.

Fabio Peralta fly out to LF. End of frame.

Florida 15, Miami 8

B7: Florida Batting

Tate De Rias in to pitch for Erick Peralta (0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, 0 HBP), Jackson Hugus in at C for Alvarez, Brandon DeGoti in at 3B for Milano.

Ethan Surowiec strikeout looking. 1 out.

Caden McDonald pop out to third base. 2 outs.

Karson Bowen fly out to LF. End of inning.

Florida 15, Miami 8

T8: Miami Batting

Jake Ogden walk.

Max Galvin base hit, Ogden advances to second.

Derek Williams strikeout swinging. 1 out.

Alex Sosa base hit, Ogden scores, Galvin advances to third. Florida 15, Miami 9

Jackson Hugus strikeout looking. 2 outs.

Dubovik infield single, Galvin scores, Sosa to second. Florida 15, Miami 10

Brandon DeGoti strike out swinging. End of frame.

Florida 15, Miami 10

B8: Florida Batting

Landon Stripling fly out to CF. 1 out.

Cade Kurland home run. Florida 16, Miami 10

Hayden Yost ground out to first. 2 outs.

Kyle Jones HBP.

Brendan Lawson home run, Jones scores. Florida 18, Miami 10

Blake Cyr home run. Florida 19, Miami 10

Ethan Surowiec home run. Florida 20, Miami 10

Caden McDonald base hit.

Karson Bowen home run, McDonald advances to second on DeRias balk and scores. Michael Fernandez in to pitch for DeRias (1.2 IP, 6 H, 7 ER, 0 BB, K). Florida 22, Miami 10

Landon Stripling base hit.

Cade Kurland walk, Stripling advances to second.

Hayden Yost strikeout swinging. End of inning.

Florida 22, Miami 10

INSURANCE = CLAIMED



2nd Cader tater of the night! 🥔🥔



🎥 ACCN pic.twitter.com/neWmRGCgUh — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 31, 2026

BACK-TO-BACK JACKS



🎥 ACCN pic.twitter.com/PmnzHYGz84 — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 31, 2026

GATORS GO BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK!



🎥 ACCN pic.twitter.com/WlJlaLsPD3 — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 31, 2026

K-BOW GO BOOM AGAIN 🤯🤯



🎥 ACCN pic.twitter.com/dA6nzHG87W — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 31, 2026

T9: Miami Batting

Ricky Reeth in to pitch for Barberi (3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

Jailen Watkins (pinch-hit) strikeout swinging. 1 out.

Jeffrey Donavan (pinch-hit) walk.

Brylan West (pinch-hit), reaches second on E6, Donavan advances to third.

Michael Torres (pinch-hit) walk.

Bennett Gary (pinch-hit) fielder's choice to pitcher, Donavan out at home. 2 outs.

Alex Sosa fly out to RF. End of game.

FINAL: Florida 22, Miami 10.

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