Former Gator Signs Pro Contract
A former Florida Gators infielder has reportedly signed his contract after being selected in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Third baseman/shortstop Bobby Boser, who was taken in the 11th round by the Athletics, has signed for $150,000, according to MLB Pipeline senior writer Jim Callis. Boser was selected with the 320th overall pick after spending his final collegiate season with the Gators.
As a transfer from USF, Boser took over as Florida's starting third baseman before transitioning to shortstop following an injury to Colby Shelton. In his lone season with Florida, Boser batted .336/.437/.613 with 18 home runs while leading the Gators with 25 multi-hit games and 21 multi-RBI games.
His defense sets him apart, though. Boser earned SEC All-Defensive Team honors at third base after finishing the season with .955 fielding percentage across 157 total chances and a .977 field percentage at third base.
Boser was one of eight total prospects with Gator ties selected in this year's draft and one of six prospects from the 2025 team selected, joining Shelton (White Sox), pitcher Jake Clemente (Marlins), pitcher Pierce Coppola (Cubs), catcher Luke Heyman (Mariners) and catcher Brody Donay (Rays).
Florida also saw two commits be drafted in shortstop Jordan Yost (Tigers) and pitcher Aaron Watson (Reds).
Clemente, Coppola, Heyman, Yost and Watson have all signed their pro contracts, leaving Shelton and Donay the last two to announce their decisions. Both Shelton and Donay have collegiate eligibility, but Shelton is expected to sign with Chicago, while Donay is expected to return to Florida.