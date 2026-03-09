Tarik Skubal's Latest Move Adds to Speculation He Could Pitch in WBC Title Game

Tarik Skubal may not be done with Team USA just yet.

After a solid three-inning outing against Great Britain on Saturday night, the Tigers’ ace was supposed to return to his team’s spring training base and prepare for the regular season. Those plans appear to have changed.

The United States hammered the Brits 9-1, and after the game, Skubal’s tune seemed to change.

“This is gonna be one of the tougher decisions I've made in my career so far,” the two-time AL Cy Young award winner said. “I didn't expect these types of emotions to run through my brain, or my thoughts to differ. I was pretty committed to making a start and getting back to camp. Things have changed, obviously. That's why I'm gonna have some conversations and try to figure out a plan for me. But yeah, I don't know either way.”

It turns out, making a start while representing his country meant a lot to Skubal, and he now has a few days to make a decision about what he’ll do next.

On Sunday, Skubal was at Team USA’s workout and had not returned to Detroit’s spring training base in Lakeland, Florida. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Skubal was sticking around but had not yet decided if he was going to pitch again for the U.S. He would likely be doing so in the WBC title game if the team gets that far.

Over the past two seasons, Skubal has been the best pitcher on the planet. Since 2024, he leads all qualified MLB pitchers in ERA (2.30), FIP (2.47), strikeouts (469), WHIP (0.91), and fWAR (12.6), while being second in wins (31), innings pitched (387 1/3) and xFIP (2.74).

Any innings he can give the U.S. for the rest of the tournament would be a massive bonus.

Tarik Skubal World Baseball Classic stats

Skubal started Team USA’s matchup with Great Britain on Saturday, and was fantastic. After allowing a home run to Nate Eaton on the first pitch of the game, the 29-year-old lefty settled down and dominated.

In the end, Skubal allowed one run on two hits (both by Eaton), while walking none and striking out five in three innings. He threw 41 pitches, 30 of them went for strikes.

He combined with Holmes, David Bednar, Griffin Jax and Brad Keller for a phenomenal pitching effort. The U.S. staff allowed one run on three hits (all by Eaton), while walking none and striking out 17. Outside of Eaton, Great Britain’s hitters went 0-for-24 with 17 strikeouts.

Team USA’s rotation at the 2026 World Baseball Classic

The United States has a loaded roster at the 2026 WBC, and Skubal is part of a dynamite starting rotation.

In Game 1 against Brazil, Giants righty Logan Webb started and went four innings, allowing one run.

Skubal started Game 2 and went three innings, with Mets starter Clay Holmes backing him up by going the next three.

Pirates ace and reigning National League Cy Young winner Paul Skenes is set to start Game 3 against Mexico on Monday night.

For Game 4 against Italy, the U.S. will send Mets righty Nolan McLean out to start the game.

That would line Webb up to start in the quarterfinals, and Skenes would likely be set for the semis if Skubal were to start the championship game.

Cubs lefty Matthew Boyd is another potential starter for the U.S. if needed.

