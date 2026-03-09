Tarik Skubal Makes Big Decision on Team USA Status at World Baseball Classic

Tarik Skubal won't be sticking around with Team USA.

Originally intending to only pitch one game for the United States at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, the Tigers ace, after giving it some thought, has opted to stick to that plan and will return to camp with the Tigers, Team USA manager Mark DeRosa on Monday announced.

The 29-year-old lefty started Team USA’s 9-1 win over Great Britain. Things didn’t get off to the best start, as his first pitch of the game was hammered over the wall in left-center by Nate Eaton. Skubal settled down after that and dominated.

Over three innings, Skubal allowed one run on two hits (both by Eaton), with no walks and five strikeouts. He was part of a phenomenal American pitching effort, in which five hurlers combined to allow one run on three hits (all to Eaton), while walking none and striking out 17.

After his start on Saturday, Skubal made it clear that leaving the team would be a difficult decision.

“This is gonna be one of the tougher decisions I've made in my career so far,” he said. “I didn't expect these types of emotions to run through my brain, or my thoughts to differ. I was pretty committed to making a start and getting back to camp. Things have changed, obviously. That's why I'm gonna have some conversations and try to figure out a plan for me. But yeah, I don't know either way.”

The U.S. has opened the tournament 2-0, with dominant wins over Brazil and the Brits. The team will face Mexico on Monday night, then will wrap up group play against Italy on Tuesday night.

Team USA pitching rotation at the 2026 World Baseball Classic

The United States has a deep rotation at the 2026 WBC, but keeping Skubal around would have made it that much better for the quarterfinals—and beyond.

Giants righty Logan Webb started the U.S.’s first game against Brazil, while Skubal took the hill for Game 2 against Great Britain. Meanwhile, Pirates ace and reigning NL Cy Young award winner Paul Skenes will start Game 3 against Mexico, and Mets young righty Nolan McLean is slated to start Game 4 against Italy.

Cubs lefty Matthew Boyd can also start a game if needed.

Tarik Skubal contract

Skubal, currently the best pitcher on the planet, has won back-to-back American League Cy Young awards and earned every bit of them. Since the start of the 2024 season, Skubal leads all qualified MLB pitchers in ERA (2.30), FIP (2.47), WHIP (0.91), strikeouts (469) and fWAR (12.6). He is also second in wins (31), innings pitched (387 1/3), and xFIP (2.74).

Given how well he has performed, it’s not shocking that Skubal is looking for a massive payday. He and the Tigers are far apart in talks over a long-term extension and their differing ideas about his compensation recently spilled over into an arbitration fight.

Detroit offered Skubal $19 million for the 2026 season, and he countered by demanding $32 million. The case went to arbitration and Skubal won, securing the largest salary ever awarded by the arbitration system. He’ll make $32 million for 2026, then become a free agent after the season.

Given his status as an impending free agent, it would have been understandable for Skubal to skip out on the WBC entirely to preserve his health. Instead, he accepted a spot on the team, which benefited from his talented services in pool play.

Now, Skubal will turn his attention to preparing for Opening Day and one of the most consequential seasons of his career.

