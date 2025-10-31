Gators Baseball Announces New Interim in Wake of Jeroloman's Departure
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Friday announced Chuck Jeroloman's replacement as the baseball program's associate head coach and interim head coach while Kevin O'Sullivan continues a leave of absence.
Tom Slater, a former UF assistant in 2004 and Auburn Tigers head coach (2005-08), will fill the role after spending the last two seasons in the player development department with the Philadelphia Phillies.
"I am excited to be back with the Florida Gators," Slater said in the announcement. "I look forward to serving and working together with the Gator baseball players and staff."
Prior to his stint in Philadelphia, Slater was a senior advisor/Minor League hitting coach for the Marlins (2021-24) and a hitting coach for the New York Mets (2018-21) and had various roles within the New York Yankees organization from 2009-16).
During that stint with the Mets, Slater coached UF quarterback Tim Tebow during New York's spring training from 2018-20. Tebow was a Minor League player in the organization from 2016-20.
His last college job came as Auburn's head coach, where he led the Tigers to a regional final in 2005.
Slater spent one season at Florida as an assistant in 2004, coaching third base and helping Florida's offense rank second in the SEC in total runs, second in batting average and third in home runs. The Gators went to the NCAA Super Regional that season before his departure to Auburn.
Slater was also a head coach at VMI, where he played, from 2001-03, an assistant at Auburn from 1995-2000, an assistant at VMI from 1993-94 and an assistant coach at Marshall in 1992.
"Tom Slater brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and deep Gator ties to this role," Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said in the announcement. "With more than three decades in college and professional baseball — including extensive experience in the SEC — he's earned universal respect across the game. We're excited to welcome him and Beth back to Gainesville."
Slater replaces Jeroloman, who departed for the associate head coaching position at Tennessee on Thursday and will be tasked with leading Florida's baseball program through the rest of the offseason after Friday's exhibition against Jacksonville.
Assistant coach Taylor Black and pitching coach David Kopp will co-coach Florida's exhibition on Friday, according to Gator Country's Nick Marcinko.
The Gators will host Georgia Southern on Nov. 9 for the final fall exhibition before the regular season begins with a three-game series against UAB from Feb. 13-15.
Slater will also be the team's head coach for the season-opening series due to O'Sullivan's suspension stemming from his actions during last year's Conway Regional.
First pitch on Friday against Jacksonville is at 6:30 p.m.