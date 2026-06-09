Gators Baseball Assistant Departs Program for NC State

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators baseball program experienced more staff shakeup on Tuesday as assistant coach Taylor Black will reportedly leave the program to join the staff at North Carolina State.

Black, who was Florida's third base coach and who had been with the program for four seasons, was previously with the Wolfpack as an assistant coach from 2014-17 before a four-plus-year stint with the Detroit Tigers as a scout.

Florida assistant coach Taylor Black will not be returning to the staff in 2027, I’ve been told. He will be heading to @NCStateBaseball to join Coach Hart staff. Black was apart of Coach Avent staff before joining Florida. pic.twitter.com/ta3HBLQpvC — Andrew Riedell (@RiedellAndrew) June 9, 2026

Black became an assistant coach at Florida after the 2022 season and helped them reach the College World Series twice (2023, 2024). Black also played a large role in the Gators' portal recruiting efforts as a result of his experience as a pro scout, helping land key transfers in pitcher Hurston Waldrep, catcher Brody Donay, shortstop Colby Shelton, outfielder Blake Cyr, infielder Bobby Boser and outfielder Kyle Jones in his time with the program.

Black also helped create stability in the program this offseason after head coach Kevin O'Sullivan took a personal leave of absence and associate head coach Chuck Jeroloman, who was O'Sullivan's interim, left the program for Tennessee within days of each other.

However, Florida is essentially resetting its staff after an underwhelming postseason that saw Florida turn a 2-0 start in the Gainesville Regional into a regional loss to underdog Troy, who then went on the beat Little Rock to advance to the College World Series.

“It’s hard to put into words, honestly. You go into these things feeling fully confident that you’re going to win, and when it doesn’t turn out that way, and the way the last two games have turned, it’s going to take a little while to digest it," O'Sullivan said after the season-ending loss. "Obviously it’s my responsibility to figure out where we need to improve. I know that’s coaches speak, but honestly we need to evaluate this because we have to be more consistent all the way around."

In addition to Black's departure, Florida fired pitching coach David Kopp after notable struggles from the pitching staff during the postseason, which included nearly 11 earned runs allowed per game and 10 home runs given up.

Associate head coach/hitting coach Tom Slater, who joined the program last offseason, has not had his future revealed but is expected back with the program in 2027.

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