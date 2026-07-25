Gators RHP Liam Peterson Signs with Cleveland Guardians

After being selected in the First Round of the 2026 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Guardians, Florida Gators right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson is now set to officially begin his professional career after signing with the organization on Friday.

Peterson, who was taken 19th overall, signed for $4,540,500, according to MLB.com's Jim Callis, which is the full slot value for pick No. 19. Peterson was Florida's first player drafted this year and the fifth-highest pitcher taken in Florida history. His signing ends his collegiate career despite having two years of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA's updated rules.

1st-rder Liam Peterson signs for $4,530,500 (full slot 19 value). @GatorsBB RHP, consensus second-best college arm in @MLBDraft, big-time stuff when it's on: fastball to 99 mph, hammer curveball, mid-80s slider. pic.twitter.com/nOKmY7D6hm — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 24, 2026

Across his three seasons in Gainesville, Peterson recorded 5.03 ERA and 14-16 record across 50 appearances (47 starts) with 284 strikeouts and 112 walks in 216 2/3 innings pitched. Despite inconsistency during his time with the Gators — headlined by 111 strikeouts in 2026 but nine earned runs in the final start of his career — Peterson expressed confidence he can be a top-end starter in the majors.

"I don't want to sound cocky or anything coming off of this, but I think I really have the potential to be a Cy Young top-end starter in MLB," he said in an interview with Dan O'Dowd on the MLB Network. "And I don't mean that in a cocky way. I just think that you've got to be confident in yourself. I know what I have, and I know that I haven't necessarily shown that in my performances so far, but I really do think I'm close to getting where I want to be."

Peterson's signing rounds out Florida's drafted players who are taking the next step in their respective careers. Pitchers Russell Sandefer (Los Angeles Dodgers) and Luke McNeillie (New York Mets); outfielders Kyle Jones (Milwaukee Brewers), Hayden Yost (Seattle Mariners) and Blake Cyr (New York Yankees); and infielder signee Kevin Roberts Jr. (Baltimore Orioles) each preceded Peterson in signing with the teams that drafted them this season.

Additionally, catcher Karson Bowen signed a deal with the Texas Rangers after going undrafted.

Meanwhile, Florida retained infielder Ethan Surowiec and pitcher/designated hitter Caden McDonald, who both went undrafted, and all of its 2026 recruiting class outside of Roberts Jr.

With Peterson and Sandefer both gone, Florida will have to replace two of its three weekend starters. Junior righty Aidan King headlines Florida's weekend starters next season, while reliever Jackson Barberi and lefty transfer Trey Morris are expected to round out the weekend rotation.

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