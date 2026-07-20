Gators P Luke McNeillie Makes Decision on Future After MLB Draft Selection

Despite having the option to return for one more year, former Florida Gators right-handed pitcher Luke McNeillie has turned pro, signing with the New York Mets, Baseball America’s Carlos Collazo reported on Saturday.

McNeillie signed for $497,500 as a fifth-round pick, $25,000 more than the projected slot value.

The 6-foot-3 righty spent three seasons with the Gators, filled with minor injuries that cost him time on the mound. His fastball reached mid-to-upper 90s, and he paired it with a dangerous slider and curveball.

He holds a career 5.24 ERA and 12-8 record in 122 innings pitched for the Gators. He also commands a 163-to-62 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

His best season came in 2026 as a junior. The 2026 Preseason First Team All-SEC and 2026 Baseball America Second Team Preseason All-American posted a 3.97 ERA and a 3-0 record in 18 appearances for Florida. Additionally, he struck out 48 batters while walking 17 in 34 innings pitched. Unfortunately for the righty, his season was disrupted by injuries.

One of his best outings this past season came against in-state rivals Florida State on March 24. He tossed three scoreless innings and struck out a season-high six batters along the way.

McNeillie's most healthy season came as a sophomore in 2025. He pitched a career-high 52.1 innings and struck out a career-high 72 batters. He also posted a 4.82 ERA and a 5-2 record.

Then, in typical fashion for a freshman, McNeillie had an up-and-down debut campaign. Even though he ended with a 7.07 ERA, the right-hander had a strong stretch over the final 52 contests. During that span, he recorded a 3.95 ERA and .193 batting average against over 21 appearances and 27.1 innings.

Additionally, he put together five straight scoreless appearances from March 17 through March 31. In that time, he struck out 14 and gave up five hits and four walks.

McNeillie marks the sixth Gator to have signed a professional contract. Right-hander Russell Sandefer (Dodgers), outfielder Blake Cyr (Yankees), outfielder Kyle Jones (Brewers), outfielder Hayden Yost (Mariners) and catcher Karson Bowen (Rangers) have also signed with their respective professional organizations. Florida also awaits decisions from right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson and 2026 high school commit Kevin Roberts Jr.

Even with the departure of McNeillie, Florida returns several important arms for 2027.

Leading the Gators next season is ace right-hander Aidan King. Backing him up are righties Jackson Barberi and Joshua Whritenour. The Gators also signed multiple impactful transfer pitchers, highlighted by former Oregon State southpaw Trey Morris.

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!