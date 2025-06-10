How to Watch the 2025 College World Series Without Cable
The 2025 men's College World Series is about to begin, with the bracket now set and the field locked in. So as the final eight baseball teams in the nation battle for a national championship, let's make sure you know how to catch all the action.
Where Is the College World Series Played?
Since 1950, the Men's College World Series has been played in Omaha. From 1950 through 2010 the event was held in Rosenblatt Stadium. In 2011 the College World Series was moved to Charles Schwab Field Omaha.
The College World Series has been played annually since 1947 and has only been cancelled once (in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
What Is the 2025 College World Series Bracket?
The eight teams in the College World Series are:
- Arizona (44–19)
- Arkansas (48–13)
- Coastal Carolina (53–11)
- LSU (48–15)
- Louisville (40–22)
- Murray State (44–15)
- Oregon State (47-14-1)
- UCLA (47–16)
Bracket 1 features Louisville vs. Oregon State and Arizona vs. Coastal Carolina.
Bracket 2 features UCLA vs. Murray State and LSU vs. Arkansas.
The format for the College World Series is double elimination. So if a team begins 0–2, they are eliminated. However, if a team were to win its first two games, it would only need one more win to clinch a spot in the championship.
The championship is decided by a best-of-three head-to-head series (so a team's previous record is not factored in).
Who Is the Favorite to Win the College World Series?
As of June 10, the current favorite (via Draftkings Sportsbook) is Arkansas. The Razorbacks are followed by LSU, Coastal Carolina and Oregon State. Murray State's +5000 odds make the Racers the biggest underdog in the field.
- Arkansas +195
- LSU +230
- Coastal Carolina +600
- Oregon State +650
- UCLA +800
- Arizona +1400
- Louisville +1800
- Murray State +5000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
What Is the 2025 College World Series Schedule?
June 13
- Game 1: Coastal Carolina vs. Arizona, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 2: Oregon State vs. Louisville, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
June 14
- Game 3: UCLA vs. Murray State, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4: Arkansas vs. LSU, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
June 15
- Game 5: Teams TBD, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 6: Teams TBD, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2
June 16
- Game 7: Teams TBD, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 8: Teams TBD, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
June 17
- Game 9: Teams TBD, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 10: Teams TBD, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
June 18
- Game 11: Teams TBD, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 12: Teams TBD, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
June 19
- Game 13: Teams TBD, Time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 14: Teams TBD, Time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)
June 21
- College World Series championship series, Game 1, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
June 22
- College World Series championship series, Game 2, 1:30 p.m. ET, ABC
June 23
- College World Series championship series, Game 3, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
How to Watch the 2025 College World Series
The Men's College World Series will air primarily on ESPN, with ESPN2 handling one game and ABC airing Game 2 of the championship series.
As such, people wanting to watch can tune in via the ESPN app (with a TV provider login) or via ESPN+.
Outside of that, just about every major streaming service carries ESPN. DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV (Orange Package), YouTube TV and fuboTV all have ESPN.