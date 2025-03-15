Gators Fall on the Road to Tennessee as Interference Call Negates Tying Run
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.-- The Florida Gators on Friday certainly had its chances in a 5-3 loss at No. 2 Tennessee, but a controversial call saw a tie in the sixth inning erased and the chance for a lead taken away.
Trailing 4-1 in the sixth inning, Florida's Brody Donay plated two runs with an RBI single, and a walk from Luke Heyman loaded the bases with one out. From there, Landon Stripling hit a grounder to second base, and Florida scored the tying run after Tennessee was only able to get the out at second.
That run, though, would be erased as Stripling was called out due to an interference from Heyman on the slide at second base. A prime chance for runs quickly turned into Tennessee retaining its lead, and the Gators never recovered.
The Volunteers would go onto plate another run in sixth inning to remain undefeated as Florida suffered its first Friday loss of the season.
"Obviously, the slide at second cost us two runs, and that was the difference in the ballgame," head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said.
Despite ending in a loss, Florida fought neck-and-neck with Tennessee through four innings as sophomore Liam Peterson held the Volunteers scoreless with eight strikeouts, and outfielder Blake Cyr smacked a solo shot over the left field wall to tie the game, 1-1.
In the fifth, Peterson wavered as the Volunteers plated three runs. Hunter Ensley recorded a two-run double with no outs, which ended Peterson's outing. Luke McNeillie entered out of the bullpen, and despite recording back-to-back strikeouts, threw a wild pitch with the bases loaded to give Tennessee another run.
McNeillie gave up another run in the sixth off a sacrifice fly-out, and Florida never found an answer with only two hits over the last three innings.
"I thought Liam was really good, until the top of the fifth, he walked the nine-hole on four straight and kind of opened up the doors. Couple mistakes there," O'Sullivan said. "Thought Luke McNeillie came in and did a heck of a job with second and third, nobody out, and got two strikeouts. Unfortunately, we didn't keep the ball in front of us."
Next Up
The Gators (16-3, 0-1 SEC) will look to avoid losing its first series of the year in Saturday's matchup against the Volunteers (18-0, 1-0 SEC), which is set to start at 3:30 p.m. Freshman Aidan King will start on the mound for Florida in place of the injured Pierce Coppola and Jake Clemente.