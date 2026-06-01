Gators 'Have No Choice' to be Mentally Ready for Do-or-Die Regional Final Against Troy

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' 2026 season is officially on the line.

Sunday's shocking 16-11 loss to Troy clinched a winner-take-all Game Seven of the Gainesville Regional to be played on Monday at 6 p.m.

A win sends Florida to the Gainesville Super Regional to face Little Rock and two wins away from the College World Series. A loss puts Florida among the likes of UCLA, Southern Miss and Nebraska as regional hosts who failed to advance.

Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan, who referenced the 2017 national championship team that also played in a Game Seven of a regional, said Florida has "no choice" when asked if he thought his team was mentally ready for Monday's game.

“I mean, you win: you move on. You lose: the season is over," he said. "We played a tough schedule. We have been through ups and downs. I definitely think they will be ready to play. What else do they have to lose? The alternative is that the season is over."

Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said the team has "no choice" but to be mentally ready for Monday. | Cyndi Chambers / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida has felt every emotion across its three-game stretch of the regional, which has been a microcosm of the entire Jekyll-and-Hyde 2026 season.

Expecting a smooth-sailing opener against four-seed Rider on Friday, Florida blew a 4-0 lead in the eighth inning and needed a Brendan Lawson home run in the ninth to clinch the win. Facing rival Miami on Saturday, a back-and-forth battle turned into a Florida blowout as the Gators hit an NCAA Tournament program-record seven home runs, five of which came in a single inning to set an overall program record.

Entering Sunday's game with confidence and momentum, especially with Troy having played an elimination game against the Hurricanes earlier in the day and with veteran Liam Peterson on the mound, the Gators never led. Peterson gave up nine runs in five innings, while relievers Ernesto Lugo-Canchola, Schuyler Sandford and Billy Barlow struggled despite Florida scoring 11 runs.

Now, what seemed to be a smooth run to Omaha because of getting to face the regional's three-seed and the chance to face a four-seed in a Super Regional has turned into a nerve-wrecking elimination game on Monday.

Nonetheless, Florida remains confident. The Gators' offense is peaking at the right time, averaging 13.67 runs over the last three games behind 16 home runs. Cade Kurland (4), Caden McDonald (3), Lawson (3) and Karson Bowen (2) have paved the way with multiple home runs over the weekend, while the entire offense has averaged over 12 hits a game.

Cade Kurland has hit four home runs over the last three games. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Florida's pitching has been the concern, as stars Aidan King, who lasted just three innings on Saturday, and Liam Peterson, who gave up nine runs on 10 hits in five innings on Sunday, struggled in big moments with little support from the Bullpen. Rider, Miami and Troy have also taken advantage, hitting nine home runs while averaging over 13 hits per game.

Now, Florida will have to piece together its bullpen, with the possibily that Russell Sandefer and King are available as last-ditch-efforts, for Monday's game.

“I feel like same pressure as always, there’s really not any. The pitching staff has picked us up all year, and baseball is a complementary game," McDonald said on if there's pressure as an offense going into Monday. "We’ve had a couple of days where the offense has picked it up, but tomorrow our pitching staff could throw a shutout and then we’re having a different conversation.

"It’s just a complimentary game and there’s no pressure. Every game is different. We’re going to come out with the same mentality tomorrow.”

Florida will need that mentality from its offense, and as O'Sullivan said on Sunday of his pitching staff, "guys to step up," as the Gators face elimination. Florida has the tools to get it done, even with its pitching concerns. Will they will be the question, but the Gators are confident nonetheless.

"It’s a new day. Just come out with aggression and get after them from the start," Lawson said.

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X or the latest news!