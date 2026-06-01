O'Sullivan Details Gators' Pitching Struggles in Gainesville Regional: 'We Need a Couple Guys to Step Up '

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' pitching has been anything but stellar throughout the Gainesville Regional. And as a result, Florida will play to keep its season alive on Monday in a winner-take-all regional final against Troy.

Sunday's loss to Troy may have been its worst performance of the season.

With veteran Liam Peterson on the mound for a chance to clinch a regional title, the Gators' arms proved costly. Peterson, albeit going for 5.0 innings, allowed 10 hits and nine earned runs. His support staff of Ernesto Lugo-Canchola, Schuyler Sandford and Billy Barlow did not fare much better as the trio allowed seven hits and seven runs across the next three innings of work.

“Trying to manage the bullpen today was extremely difficult," head coach Kevin O'Sullivan admitted It felt like we were chasing runs the entire game and when we got it within two runs, we would turn around and give up another run and fall behind again.

"... Today is obviously disappointing. We have not pitched well this regional."

Florida pitcher Liam Peterson (12) gave up nine runs on 10 hits in Sunday's loss to Troy. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sunday's loss was also the latest in a three-game lull for Florida's pitching staff.

In the 8-7 win over Rider on Friday, Russell Sandefer and reliever Caden McDonald performed well with a combined three-hit, no-run performance in seven innings, but Lugo-Canchola, Jackson Barberi and Joshua Whritenour nearly lost things as the three combined to give up seven earned runs on seven hits across the final two innings.

Barberi recovered nicely on Saturday, going for 3 2/3 innings of relieve with four strikeouts against just three hits and two earned runs, but not before starter Aidan King and reliever Luke McNeillie gave up 13 hits and eight earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. Ricky Reeth, albeit not allowing a hit or a run in his one inning of work, walked two batters before clinching the win.

It is also not like Florida's offense has not given them run support.

The Gators held a 4-0 lead on Friday heading into the eighth before Rider plated six in the eighth inning. Even then, Florida's offense mustered three runs to re-take the lead before the Broncs tied it an inning later. On Saturday, Florida scored the second-most runs in program history in an NCAA Tournament game (22), while also breaking program records for home runs in an inning (5) and home runs in a single NCAA Tournament game (7).

Sunday was no different as Florida scored 11 but largely trailed Troy for most of the game. A nine-run sixth inning for the Trojans ended things.

Uncharacteristic for Florida, too, has been the sheer number of home runs given up, which has been a staple for the entire regional. The Gators have given up nine home runs across its three games, including five against the Trojans.

O'Sullivan admitted that he was surprised by the home run total over the weekend

“I think it’s just one of those weekends, nothing in particular," McDonald said after Sunday's loss. "Some guys are throwing the ball well and gotten hit and then some guys have just been uncharacteristic with walking people. I think that all that’s going to matter tomorrow is how we bear down tomorrow and how we come back from this game.”

Florida has not announced a starter for Monday's winner-take-all game. O'Sullivan said that they will need "a bunch of guys" to give them two innings before presumably turning it over to Whritenour as the closer. The Gators are expected to have the bulk of its bullpen available, and there is a slight possibility that starters Russell Sandefer and Aidan King are available as last-ditch-effort options.

Here's where Florida's pitching staff stands in terms of pitch count heading into the winner-take-all game vs Troy today. #Gators



Full story: https://t.co/bpG2iEAZCQ pic.twitter.com/RQGoyuFvc8 — Andrew Abadie (@AndrewAbadie) June 1, 2026

O'Sullivan admitted that he "feels good" about the arms he has for Monday, but that there is no message for them going into the do-or-die matchup.

"I think we are in the point of the season where there is nothing left to say. We have

been throwing the ball really well recently," O'Sullivan said. "For whatever reason this weekend, we have not been ourselves. Tomorrow, hopefully, we will be."

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