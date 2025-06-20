Gators Land Former Big 12 Catcher
The Florida Gators on Friday landed a commitment from former TCU Horned Frogs catcher/first baseman Karson Bowen on Friday, Pro Baseball Radar reported on X.
He entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons with TCU, where he hit .308 with 16 home runs, 112 RBIs, 33 doubles, and three triples. This past season, he batted .333 and added four home runs, three triples, 11 doubles and 28 RBIs in 45 games. He was also named second-team All-Big 12 last season.
However, Bowen’s most productive year came in his first year with the Horned Frogs in 2023. He hit .350 with six homers, 46 RBIs, 15 doubles and a .420 on-base percentage in 56 games played.
With these numbers, he earned 2023 Big 12 All-Freshman Team, 2023 honorable mention All-Big 12, 2023 Big 12 All-Tournament team, 2023 NCAA Fayetteville All-Regional Team and 2023 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American honors as a freshman.
In that same season, TCU and Florida faced off against each other in the Men’s College World Series. He was 1-for-4 to go along with a walk and a strikeout.
There is one small caveat to his commitment, as Bowen is eligible for the upcoming MLB Draft. So, it will be touch-and-go for the Gators if they can persuade him to stay in college for another year.
Bowen is the second catcher the Gators have added this summer, joining former Wabash Valley College catcher AJ Malzone.
Bowen also becomes the sixth transfer that Florida has picked up this summer. They have added three pitchers, earning commitments from former Hawaii right-hander Cooper Walls, former Notre Dame right-hander Ricky Reeth and former UCF right-hander Russell Sandefer. The other transfer to commit to the Gators is former Jacksonville outfielder Jaden Bastian.
Even with all the additions, the Gators likely are not done building their 2026 roster. While they have strengthened their bullpen, they are still in need of bats. The Gators are losing starting shortstop Colby Shelton, third baseman Bobby Boser, outfielder Ty Evans and could lose both catchers Brody Donay and Luke Heyman to the upcoming MLB Draft.
Additionally, they are potentially on the hunt for a new starting pitcher as the Gators wait on a decision from lefty Pierce Coppola on whether he will return to Florida or sign in the draft should he be picked.