Gators Add 3rd Pitcher Through Transfer Portal
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators are now up to five transfer additions since its early exit in the NCAA Regionals with Hawaii right-handed pitcher Cooper Walls on Tuesday announcing his commitment to the program.
Walls is also the third transfer addition this offseason for Florida, joining former Notre Dame righty Ricky Reeth and former UCF right Russell Sandefer. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
In his lone season at Hawaii, his first overall season in college, Walls recorded a 3.73 ERA in 15 appearances (13 starts) with 45 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
Highlights included a season-high seven innings in the 1-0 win over UC Santa Barbara on March 16, during which he only allowed four hits, and a five-inning outing in a 5-0 win over Oregon State with only two hits allowed and five strikeouts.
Since the portal opened, the Gators have added the three pitchers in Walls, Reeth and Sandefer alongside former Jacksonville outfielder Jaden Bastian. Florida has also welcomed JUCO catcher AJ Malzone to the fold.
Meanwhile, the Gators have seen pitchers Alex Philpott, Jacob Gomberg, Felix Ong, Carson Montsdeoca and Niko Janssens, all bullpen pitchers, as well as catchers Brock Clayton and Cole Bullen all depart from the program through the portal.
Florida will possibly need a Sunday starter in 2026, with Friday starter Liam Peterson and Saturday starter Aidan King set to return to the program. Sunday starter Pierce Coppola is draft eligible and has battled injuries in his UF career.