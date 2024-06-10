Ex-Gators Star Pitcher Hurston Waldrep Struggles in MLB Debut
Former Florida Gators pitcher Hurston Waldrep was having a great first MLB start after three innings. But then everything fell apart.
Waldrep faced the minimum through three innings, but then saw every member of the Washington Nationals lineup bat in the fourth. Waldrep allowed four hits, including a home run, and two walks in the frame. He exited with two outs and the bases loaded, unable to complete the fourth inning.
The Atlanta Braves bullpen couldn't escape the fourth either without further damage. All three of Waldrep's stranded runners scored one batter after he left.
Behind the one big inning, Washington defeated the Braves, 8-5, in the series finale.
Despite three solid innings, Waldrep finished with an ugly first MLB stat line -- seven runs allowed (all earned) on 4 hits and 4 walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out 1 batter.
MLB.com's Mark Bowman argued on X (formerly Twitter) that Waldrep showcased some positives, mostly with his splitter. But he also claimed that the 22-year-old isn't ready to remain a consistent big-league starter.
"Few guys are ready after 84 IP," Bowman wrote. "He and Schwellenbach are helping create extra days for Sale and Lopez.
"At some point Elder & Co. can do this while the kids get experience."
Through the first three innings, Waldrep faced the minimum thanks to a caught stealing and a double play. But he didn't allow a hit the first time through the order.
The final nine batters, though, went 4-for-6 with a home run and 3 walks.
The Braves selected Waldrep at No. 24 overall in the 2023 MLB draft. He pitched at Class-A, Double-A and Triple-A prior to making his MLB debut on Sunday.
Waldrep finished the 2023 season with a 1.53 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 29.1 innings at all three levels. This year, owns a 3.09 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 55.1 innings across Double-A and Triple-A.
It's unclear if Waldrep will make another start with the Braves. But given he was with Florida just a year ago, a little more seasoning for Waldrep in the minor leagues probably wouldn't be a bad thing.