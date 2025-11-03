Braves Name Bench Coach Walt Weiss As New Manager
Walt Weiss was named the manager of the Braves, the team announced Monday. Atlanta parted ways with Brian Snitker after a disappointing season in 2025, and it opted to promote from within when homing in on his replacement.
Weiss has been the Braves’ bench coach since 2018. He had a 14-year playing career that spanned from 1987 to 2000, and spent his final three seasons in Atlanta. A shortstop, Weiss was a starter at the All-Star Game in 1998 and had 1,207 hits in his career. He won the World Series in 1989 as a member of the Athletics, and also won it with the Braves as the bench coach in 2021.
He’s previously served as the manager of the Rockies, where he was at the helm from 2013 to ‘16. He had a winning percentage of .437 in Colorado, failing to make the postseason in any of his four seasons with the team.
Weiss is the 49th manager in Braves’ franchise history, and he’ll inherit a talented roster that he’s plenty familiar with. The team has made the postseason in seven of the last eight years, and is just four years removed from a World Series title.
