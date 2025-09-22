Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Christian Yelich, Ronald Acuna Jr.)
There are only three games in Major League Baseball on Monday as the final week of the regular season begins, but that’s not going to stop us from placing a few home run props!
On Monday, I’m eyeing Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich, who is set at nearly 6/1 odds to leave the yard.
Betting on home run props can be tricky, but they’re also a fun way to bet on one of the most exciting parts of the game — with a potential of a major payout as well.
Here’s where I’m leaning for this three-game slate on Sept. 22.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, Sept. 22
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Christian Yelich to Hit a Home Run (+591)
- Ronald Acuna Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+395)
Christian Yelich to Hit a Home Run (+591)
Yelich is having a strong 2025 season, hitting .266 with 29 home runs and 100 runs batted in for the first-place Brewers.
Now, he takes on the San Diego Padres in what could eventually be a playoff matchup in the National League this season.
Yelich has homered just one time over the last week, but he’s hitting .304 over that stretch with three extra-base hits. I don’t mind Monday’s matchup for the star outfielder, as Padres righty Nick Pivetta has given up 22 home runs in 30 appearances this season.
Against right-handed pitching, Yelich’s batting average jumps up to .276, and he’s homered 25 times against righties in 2025.
He’s worth a look at this long shot price on Monday.
Ronald Acuna Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+395)
Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. has a favorable matchup against Washington Nationals lefty MacKenzie Gore, who has given up 19 home runs in 2025.
Gore has struggled a bit against Acuna in his career, allowing the Braves star to go 2-for-6 with a home run, a double and three walks.
However, Gore isn’t the only reason why I’m betting on this prop. Washington has the worst bullpen ERA in MLB, so Acuna should have a favorable matchup or two later on in this game as well.
The Braves star has been red hot as of late, hitting .423 with a pair of homers over the last week and .354 with three homers over the last two weeks. He’s only homered 18 times in 2025, but in a small slate like we have on Monday, he’s worth a look in this market.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
