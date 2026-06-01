Live Updates from Florida vs. Troy in Gainesville Regional Championship
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators play for its season with a do-or-die regional championship game against Troy, which beat the Gators on Sunday to continue the Gainesville Regional. A win sends the Gators to the Gainesville Super Regional to face Little Rock, while a loss ends the season.
First pitch is set for 6 p.m. with streaming coverage on ESPN+. Florida Gators on SI is in attendance for Monday's game, providing live coverage of each at-bat.
Lineups
Florida
- CF Kyle Jones
- SS Brendan Lawson
- LF Blake Cyr
- 3B Ethan Surowiec
- DH Caden McDonald
- C Karson Bowen
- 1B Landon Stripling
- 2B Cade Kurland
- RF Hayden Yost
Pitcher: RHP Cooper Walls (3-2, 6.87 ERA)
Troy
- SS Aaron Piasecki
- 3B Josh Pyne
- 1B Blake Cavill
- C Jimmy Janicki
- CF Steven Meier
- LF Drew Nelson
- 2B Sean Darnell
- DH Jabe Boroff
- RF Houston Markham
Pitcher: LHP Hayden Smith (4-0, 3.00 ERA)
T1: Troy Batting
- Aaron Piasecki walk.
- Josh Pyne base hit, Piasecki advances to second.
- Blake Cavill ground out to 1B, Piasecki advances to 3B, Pyne advances to 2B. 1 out.
- Jimmy Janicki 2-RBI double, Piasecki scores, Pyne scores. Troy 2, Florida 0
- Steven Meier strikeout looking. 2 outs.
- Drew Nelson strikeout looking. End of frame.
Troy 2, Florida 0
B1: Florida Batting
- Kyle Jones fly out to LF. 1 out.
- Brendan Lawson hit by pitch.
- Blake Cyr fly out to RF. 2 outs.
- Ethan Surowiec ground out to 3B. End of inning.
Troy 2, Florida 0
T2: Troy Batting
- Sean Darnell walk. Caden McDonald in to pitch for Cooper Walls (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).
- Jabe Boroff 6-4-3 double play, Darnell out at 2B. 2 outs.
- Houston Markham fly out to CF. End of frame.
Troy 2, Florida 0
B2: Florida Batting
- Cade McDonald fly out to CF. 1 out.
- Karson Bowen base hit.
- Landon Stripling fly out to LF. 2 outs.
- Cade Kurland walk, Bowen advances to 2B.
- Hayden Yost fielder's choice, Kurland out at 2B. End of inning.
Troy 2, Florida 0
T3: Troy Batting
- Aaron Piasecki
- Josh Pyne
- Blake Cavill
B3: Florida Batting
- Kyle Jones
- Brendan Lawson
- Blake Cyr
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Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.Follow camparker25