Live Updates from Florida vs. Troy in Gainesville Regional Championship

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators play for its season with a do-or-die regional championship game against Troy, which beat the Gators on Sunday to continue the Gainesville Regional. A win sends the Gators to the Gainesville Super Regional to face Little Rock, while a loss ends the season.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. with streaming coverage on ESPN+. Florida Gators on SI is in attendance for Monday's game, providing live coverage of each at-bat.

Lineups

Florida

CF Kyle Jones SS Brendan Lawson LF Blake Cyr 3B Ethan Surowiec DH Caden McDonald C Karson Bowen 1B Landon Stripling 2B Cade Kurland RF Hayden Yost

Pitcher: RHP Cooper Walls (3-2, 6.87 ERA)

Troy

SS Aaron Piasecki 3B Josh Pyne 1B Blake Cavill C Jimmy Janicki CF Steven Meier LF Drew Nelson 2B Sean Darnell DH Jabe Boroff RF Houston Markham

Pitcher: LHP Hayden Smith (4-0, 3.00 ERA)

T1: Troy Batting

Aaron Piasecki walk.

Josh Pyne base hit, Piasecki advances to second.

Blake Cavill ground out to 1B, Piasecki advances to 3B, Pyne advances to 2B. 1 out.

Jimmy Janicki 2-RBI double, Piasecki scores, Pyne scores. Troy 2, Florida 0

Steven Meier strikeout looking. 2 outs.

Drew Nelson strikeout looking. End of frame.

Troy 2, Florida 0

B1: Florida Batting

Kyle Jones fly out to LF. 1 out.

Brendan Lawson hit by pitch.

Blake Cyr fly out to RF. 2 outs.

Ethan Surowiec ground out to 3B. End of inning.

Troy 2, Florida 0

T2: Troy Batting

Sean Darnell walk. Caden McDonald in to pitch for Cooper Walls (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).

Jabe Boroff 6-4-3 double play, Darnell out at 2B. 2 outs.

Houston Markham fly out to CF. End of frame.

Troy 2, Florida 0

B2: Florida Batting

Cade McDonald fly out to CF. 1 out.

Karson Bowen base hit.

Landon Stripling fly out to LF. 2 outs.

Cade Kurland walk, Bowen advances to 2B.

Hayden Yost fielder's choice, Kurland out at 2B. End of inning.

Troy 2, Florida 0

T3: Troy Batting

Aaron Piasecki

Josh Pyne

Blake Cavill

B3: Florida Batting

Kyle Jones

Brendan Lawson

Blake Cyr

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