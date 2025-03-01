Gators Lose Two Starters in First Three Innings on Saturday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – While it’s been a great start to the season for the Florida Gators on the diamond, it couldn’t be described as the same during the beginning of their game against Miami on Saturday.
Florida lost both starting pitcher Pierce Coppola and starting second baseman Cade Kurland within the first three innings of Saturday’s game.
Kurland went down in the first inning of the game after making a great defensive play to end the frame. He went down to his left to stop the ball and adjusted himself just in time to make the throw to first for the inning-ending out.
However, he stayed on the ground for a little while holding his left shoulder and needed to be helped to the locker room once he got to his feet. This caused him to be removed from the game and for starting center fielder Justin Nadeau to take over in his place at second. Kurland later returned to Florida's dugout donning a sling on his left arm.
Meanwhile, Coppola exited near the end of the third inning. His day started off extremely well, not allowing any of the first eight batters to reach base. But he then walked the next two, which caused some concern. As a result, Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan and a trainer went to the mound to check on him, and Coppola was subsequently taken out of the game.
His line on Saturday finished as zero hits, three strikeouts and two walks in 2.2 innings and 40 pitches (22 strikes).
Gators Illustrated will have more updates on these two injuries whenever more information is made available.