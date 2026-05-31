Takeaways from Florida's Dominant Win Over Miami in Gainesville Regional

The Florida Gators bashed their way to a victory over the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, besting their in-state rivals, 22-10, to remain perfect in the Gainesville Regional.

Here are three takeaways from the Gators routing of the Hurricanes. Florida faces either Troy or Miami in the regional final on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Power Shows Up Late

While the offense showed promise throughout the contest, the Gators' power really did not arrive until the final inning. The Gators launched seven home runs on Saturday against the Hurricanes, with five coming in the eighth and final inning for the offense.

5 BIG BOOMS ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/p47HKOlOHi — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 31, 2026

Getting in on the action against the Hurricanes were Cade Kurland, Karson Bowen, Brendan Lawson, Blake Cyr and Ethan Surowiec. Additionally, Kurland and Bowen each supplied two of their own.

Kurland got the ball rolling on Saturday with a towering shot to the pull side, giving his team a 6-1 lead in the opening inning of the ballgame. Then, two innings later, Bowen hit his first of the game.

As for Lawson, Cyr and Surowiec, the trio went back-to-back-to-back in the eighth. Lawson and Surowiec both tagged their homers over the right-center field wall, while Cyr crushed his to left-center and made sure to let his former team know about it.

Lastly, the seven homers were a program NCAA Tournament record and the 22 runs scored were the most Florida has ever posted against the Hurricanes, with the previous best coming in a 20-13 victory on Feb. 13, 2000.

King's Struggles Persist

Despite taking home SEC Pitcher of the Year honors this season, Florida’s ace Aidan King has looked anything but himself over the recent weeks.

In his previous three starts before Saturday against Kentucky, LSU and Vanderbilt, he combined to pitch 16 ⅓ innings, allowing 12 earned runs and giving up 19 hits. Then, pitching against the Hurricanes, he only completed three innings, giving up six earned runs on eight hits and just three strikeouts.

Luckily for King, his offense had his back in the winner’s bracket round versus Miami, supplying 22 runs.

Barberi Steadies the Ship

King and Luke McNeillie were up and down on the mound in the second game for the Gators in the regional. However, righty Jackson Barberi eased the fans' concerns after stepping on the bump.

Barberi pitched 3 ⅔ innings against the Hurricanes, allowing two earned runs, striking out four and walking two. Although he did have two runs, Barberi controlled the hot Hurricanes’ offense through his first 2 ⅔ innings.

It was a complete switch from his outing against Rider on Friday. He did not record an out in the opening game of the Gainesville Regional, while allowing two earned runs.

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