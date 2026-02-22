Watch Aidan King, Ethan Surowiec Combine for Crazy Out in Gators' Win over Kennesaw State

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- An out is an out. That much was evidenced during the 12th-ranked Florida Gators' win over Kennesaw State on Saturday.

Aidan King pitched another masterclass, allowing no runs and only five hits against five strikeouts in six innings of Florida's 11-0 run-rule win over the Owls, which clinched the series. He also had arguably the most chaotic out of his career.

With two outs in the top of the fifth inning, Kennesaw State's Jamarie Brooks hit a slow bouncing ground ball down the first base line. King, covering, fielded the ball and attempted to throw it to first baseman Ethan Surowiec, hitting Brooks in the back in the process.

A lucky bounce with good awareness from Surowiec later, Florida completed the wonkiest out of King's career.

"I don't know if I'll ever do that again," King told Florida Gators on SI after the win. "It was pretty sick I guess."

an out, is an out



The play was a highlight of another tremendous performance from King, who has now pitched 12 innings of scoreless baseball to start his sophomore campaign. In last week's win over UAB, King pitched six innings of no-run baseball with only three hits and six strikeouts.

"It's a pleasure to stand out there and watch that guy pitch," center fielder Kyle Jones said. "It's fun. When you have pitchers that are walking guys, throwing a lot of balls, it kind of takes you out of the game. But when he's on the mound, I mean, I could bring a chair out there. He's unbelievable."

The play was also a testament to newcomer Surowiec, who was originally expected to be Florida's primary third baseman but has started at first base in seven of the Gators' eight games. King, Jones and head coach Kevin O'Sullivan all praised the Ole Miss transfer's defensive ability and reaction time during the play.

"His defense is really good. He's at third sometimes, and he plays really good defense," King said. "Just knowing that he's going to stop baseballs all the time just helps me out, like, 'Hey, if I can get a ground ball to him, he's making the out.'"

Ole Miss transfer Ethan Surowiec has had an immediate impact for the Florida Gators. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

There's also a lesson to be learned. While the wonky play worked out in Florida's favor, O'Sullivan said that it is a reminder that not everything on the field will go the way they want or expect.

"I kind of get a little nervous, because that's when you kind of know the baseball gods are in your corner right now," O'Sullivan joked. "... I've never seen that."

Florida will look to carry the momentum from Saturday's performance into Sunday, looking to complete a sweep of Kennesaw State before a two-game midweek series against FIU and next week's weekend series against rival Miami.