WATCH: Jac Caglianone Doubles Off Clayton Kershaw
SPRINGDALE, Ark.-- Former Florida Gators star Jac Caglianone continues to show he's the future of Major League Baseball in his first year in the minor leagues, and his latest highlight came against one of baseball's recognizable faces and a future hall-of-famer.
Caglianone, now starring for Kansas City's Double-A affiliate Northwest Arkansas Naturals, recorded two hits against Los Angeles Dodgers' star Clayton Kershaw, who is currently on a rehab assignment with the Tulsa Drillers.
The former Florida two-way player, ranked as MLB's No. 20 prospect, knocked his first hit in the first inning with a double to left field before adding a two-out single in the bottom of the third inning. He finished the night going 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk as the Naturals won with a late comeback, 9-7.
Since being drafted sixth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, Caglianone has quickly made his mark in the Royals' organization including a breakout campaign this season. He is batting .288 with four home runs and 20 RBIs in 16 games this year after a slash line of.500/.609/1.167with three home runs, three doubles and seven RBIs during Spring Training.
Caglianone has also turned heads with jaw-dropping power at the plate, which was evident after becoming just the fifth player in baseball history to hit a ball 121 miles-per-hour.
While it remains to be seen when Caglianone will be called up to Kansas City, but the former UF star appears to be doing all the right things in his first season out of college.