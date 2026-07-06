What Kevin O'Sullivan Said About New UF Baseball Assistant Todd Butler

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- More than a week after first being reported to have taken an assistant coaching job within the Florida Gators baseball program, former Oklahoma assistant Todd Butler has officially been hired, head coach Kevin O'Sullivan announced on Monday.

O'Sullivan praised Butler's previous coaching experience, which includes 30 years at the collegiate level and 20 years at the SEC level, in his announcement.

"It is rare to have the opportunity to bolster your staff with a coach possessing the level of experience, success and national respect that Coach Butler brings to the Gators," O'Sullivan said. "Todd has built a tremendous reputation across our sport with over 30 years of experience in recruiting and developing the best college baseball players in the country, and we are excited to have him in Orange & Blue as an assistant coach on our staff."

Assistant Coach Todd Butler 🐊



Welcome to Gator Nation, Coach!



ℹ️ https://t.co/Pwi56eYHct pic.twitter.com/Pi8hfkyjMt — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) July 6, 2026

Butler comes to Florida after a successful three-year stint at Oklahoma, in which he was also the recruiting coordinator, capped off by a 2026 College World Series Championship. Before his stint with the Sooners, he was previously a head coach at Wichita State (2014-19) and McNeese (2001-03) and was an assistant coach at Missouri (2020, Arkansas (2006-13), Alabama (2004-05, 1995-2000), McNeese (2001-03, 1993-94, 1991) and Blinn (1992). Positions held include recruiting coordinator, hitting coach, infield coach and outfield coach.

Across his career, Butler teams have had 10 top-10 recruiting classes, six CWS appearances, seven Super Regionals and 19 NCAA Tournament appearances. Butler-coached players have been named either an All-American or Freshman All-American a combined 39 times, with 179 MLB Draft selections and 46 MLB players.

Butler is expected to handle Florida's recruiting duties while taking former assistant Taylor Black's position on staff. Black departed for a job at North Carolina State after the season ended.

Florida has already reaped the benefits of Butler's hiring, adding one former Sooner through the transfer portal in outfielder/designated hitter Drew Dickerson and a 2026 top-100 high school recruit in outfielder Braylen Montgomery, who flipped from Oklahoma.

"I am excited to be a Gator and be a part of the quest for another National Championship at Florida," Butler said. "I want to thank Coach O'Sullivan, Scott Stricklin, Dave Werner and the entire UAA administration for the opportunity to join a first-class coaching staff in Gainesville. I am ready to get to work finding future Gators and developing players for longstanding success at UF and beyond."

Butler rounds out Florida's coaching staff for O'Sullivan's 20th season leading the program. He joins associate head coach/hitting coach Tom Slater, who joined the staff last season, and assistant coach/pitching coach Rich Dorman, who joined the staff this offseason after a strong stint at Oregon State.

Dorman replaced David Kopp, who was fired shortly after Florida's loss in the Gainesville Regional against Troy.

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