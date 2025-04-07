1,000 Miles from San Antonio, Gator Nation Filling Streets to Watch Championship
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators basketball team gets ready to take the floor of the Alamodome in San Antonio for its national championship bout against Houston, UF students have flooded Gainesville’s streets and bars with Orange and Blue in anticipation for the biggest game Florida has played in nearly 20 years
Starting as early as mid-day Sunday, Gainesville saw lines building outside various establishments ahead of Monday's game. Even a whole 24 hours ahead of tip-off, lines expanded down the city's streets.
While only to watch on the big screens, students have made it a priority to secure spots in their favorite bars and restaurants across the town. Despite hefty fees, the lines could be seen building throughout the day.
On top of the popular bars and restaurants, a large line could be seen outside of the Gators home court, Exactech Arena, after the university announced it would be open to all for viewing of the game. Entry will be free of charge.
With what looks to be a wild night ahead, the city looks to be preparing for all possibilities.
Whether in Gainesville, Texas or anywhere in the country, it seems as if Gator Nation will be out in full force for what will they hope be another great night to be a Florida Gator.
Tip-off between the Gators and Cougars in San Antonio is at 8:50 p.m. ET with television coverage on CBS.