Alijah Martin Pens Goodbye to Gator Nation
He was only with the Florida Gators for one season, but Alijah Martin leaves as one of the all-time greats after helping lead the program to its third national championship.
On Thursday, the outgoing senior penned his goodbye to Gator Nation as he begins his chase for a professional career.
Martin's full message can be read below:
"From the moment I started playing college basketball my goal was to win as many games as possible and of course win some titles too.
"I can't help but reflect on all that has happened to me since I started my college basketball journey. I know the front page headline was stuck on me being the first player to start for two different schools in the Final Four. And while that was my goal when I chose to leave my home at Florida Atlantic University to play for the Gators, that amazing fact doesn't quite sound meaningful enough.
"Truth be told, I am a lucky Mississippian who gets to call three magical places home forever. Pike County has my heat. Boca Raton is where I grew up and learned how to play basketball at the highest level. And Gainesville is where I truly became an adult, a professional, and a champion.
"Gator Nation: you have filled my soul with love and meaning. You have enhanced what my mom, sister and family started and I am truly grateful for that.
"Today is yet another beginning. Don't quit on me now my friends and fans, I'm not done winning and competing. Much love to God and everyone who has helped me on this path."
In his lone season with Florida, Martin averaged a career-high 14.4 points per game while shooting 45 percent from deep. He also helped elevate the Gators' defense with an all-around shut-down effort and 1.5 steals per game, which was second on the team.
He also consistently came up big in Florida's tournament run, scoring in double-figures in five of Florida's six games including a 17-point effort in the Gators' comeback win over Auburn in the Final Four.
In the national championship, Martin knocked down a 3-pointer near the 12-minute mark of the second half, which helped spark another comeback, and hit a pair of free throws to take the lead with 46 seconds left as Florida defeated Houston, 65-63.
"It goes back to what we did all season," Martin said after the title victory. " Every stretch down the moment that we been through this year, just prepared for us this moment. We showed up, man. We never blinked. We're national champs."
Martin certainly won't go down with the longest tenure in Florida history, but his impact in only one season with the program will go down as one of the greatest.