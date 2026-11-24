GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators guard Boogie Fland is set to miss Tuesday’s game against Milwaukee due to his nagging shoulder injury, head coach Todd Golden announced on Monday.

Fland, who missed the Players Era 8 Tournament Third-Place Game against West Virginia with his injury, is “still working through it,” Golden said.

“We wanted to kind of get through last week and kind of reevaluate,” he said. “ I think, you know, we probably banged it up a little more than we wanted to out there. So we're gonna kind of take a wait-and-see approach this week, and he won't play tomorrow night.”

Fland first suffered his injury on Nov. 10 in the road game at Florida State before re-aggravating the injury against Notre Dame in the Players Era 8 opener. He played through the injury in the loss to Houston the following day before sitting out against West Virginia in the finale.

Fland is averaging 6.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season.

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“He's fighting, he's doing everything he can to get out there for his teammates, but we need him to be healthy and contributing in a positive way,” Golden said. So hopefully, you know, this next week he's able to kind of get it back under control and, you know, put his best foot forward through the rest of the season.”

In Fland’s place, guard Denzel Aberdeen is expected to handle point guard duties with either reigning SEC Sixth Man of the Year Urban Klavzar or sophomore Alex Lloyd starting in his place. Klavzar, who started in the win over the Mountaineers, is currently second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.4 points while shooting 44.7 percent from deep.

That being said, it would not be a surprise to see Lloyd, who started one game earlier this season, get the start against mid-major Milwaukee as Florida looks to continue acclimating the former four-star. Lloyd is averaging 5.5 points per game, including 11 points in the win over Merrimack. He added eight points off the bench against West Virginia.

“I think he proved against West Virginia, and really the past week, that he's capable,” Golden said. “You know, for him, it's just about playing at that consistent level and having that mindset every time he's on the floor because, you know, everybody can see the flashes, you know, see the athleticism, the quickness, the skill.”

Tip-off on Tuesday inside Tower Hill Arena is at 7 p.m., with streaming coverage on SEC Network+.

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