Clayton Jr. Believes Jazz Can Win Early
While being drafted in the back end of the first round usually means landing with a recently successful organization, the same cannot be said for former Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr.
Clayton Jr., selected with the 18th pick in the first round, lands with a Utah Jazz team that finished just 17-65 last season and has not finished above .500 in three years. Regardless, the 22-year-old guard believes winning will come quickly.
“I think we got a lot of great talent here, a lot of great young talent,” Clayton said in his first media availability with Utah. “I think once we mesh well, we will be able to put some wins in that column.”
In four collegiate seasons, Clayton became very used to winning. He went 112-32 at both Iona and Florida, including winning the national championship in his last season with the Gators. Though the Jazz have not recently found the same success, the rookie first-rounder has a history of turning teams' success around.
A year before Clayton came to Iona, the Gaels finished with a 66 percent winning percentage, quickly moving to around 76 percent Clayton’s first year on campus. The year after he left, the Gaels dropped below .500 for the first time since 2019.
While the addition and subtraction of legendary coach Rick Pitino likely had much to do with Iona’s transition, Clayton’s impact on winning continued into his time at Florida.
The year before Clayton joined the Gators, Todd Golden’s squad finished under .500 at 16-17. The Gators would go on to win 79 percent of their games with Clayton on the roster, combining for a 60-16 record the past two seasons.
Ahead of his next challenge, the former Gators star understands the increasing difficulty in a new environment.
“This is an even bigger stage…the best basketball league ever,” Clayton said. “Just thankful to be in this position and ready to get to work.”
Utah opens up summer league play July 5 against Philadelphia, with Clayton announced to suit up.