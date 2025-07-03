Four Former Gators Named to NBA Summer League Rosters
Four former Florida Gators made NBA Summer League rosters within the past week. Alijah Martin, Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard and Colin Castleton each made an NBA summer league roster.
Summer league competitions officially start on Saturday.
Martin and Castleton will don the same colors, with both playing for the Toronto Raptors. Martin was selected by the organization with the 39th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, while Castleton enters his second year of his second stint with the organization.
Clayton Jr. is playing for the Utah Jazz, who took him in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, and Richard joins the Golden State Warriors after being taken in the second round last month.
For the 2024 national championship-winning trio, this will mark their first appearances in NBA competition. As for Castleton, this isn’t his first rodeo. After completing his three-year stint with the Gators, he went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, eventually signing a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and playing for the summer league team.
Florida fans will first get to see Richard and Clayton Jr. in action on July 5. Richard and the Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the California Classic Summer League at 6:30 pm ET on ESPN2. Clayton Jr. and the Jazz get the Philadelphia 76ers in the Salt Lake City Summer League at 9 pm ET on ESPN.
The Warriors and Jazz will also play in the NBA2k26 Summer League that starts after the California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer Leagues.
The Raptors duo of Martin and Castleton open their summer league adventures with the Chicago Bulls on July 11 in the NBA2k26 Summer League at 8 pm. It will be televised on NBA TV and ESPN+.