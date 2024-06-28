Florida Gators Add Big Man to the Mix, Gain Commitment from 6'11 Serbian Center

BREAKING: Florida has added 6-foot-11 Serbian center Viktor Mikic to its 2024-25 roster, sources tell @Swamp_247. Mikic averaged 14.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while playing high school hoops in Tennessee last year.



More details here: https://t.co/UWBzO8Sx8L pic.twitter.com/Sy5TpO3gpo