Florida Gators Basketball Reveals Impressive Non-Conference Schedule
The Florida Gators men’s basketball team confirmed their non-conference schedule for the upcoming season on Tuesday with some popular names attached to it.
There will be 13 out-of-conference games for the Gators in 2024-25 with seven of those games being at home, four at a neutral site and two being away.
Additionally, the Gators will be going against multiple conference champions from the previous campaign. They begin the season with the USF Bulls who were the American Athletic Conference regular season champions in 2023-24 after going 25-8 and 16-2 within the conference.
Two games after USF, the Gators will be taking on Grambling State. They won the 2023-24 Southwestern Athletic Conference regular season title after finishing the year with an overall record of 21-15 and going 14-4 in-conference.
Then, potentially the hardest game on the schedule overall, the Gators will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in mid-December at a neutral site. While the Tar Heels didn’t win their conference tournament, they did end the regular season with the best record in the ACC. They finished the year 29-8 overall and 17-3 in the ACC.
The last champion on the non-conference schedule is Stetson. Despite coming up just one win short of a regular season title in the Atlantic Sun Conference, Stetson managed to finish the job by winning their first conference tournament championship last season.
Outside of these four, the Gators still have some pop to their schedule. Other teams on the docket are Florida State, Virginia, Arizona State and any of the three teams they could face in the ESPN Events Invitational (Minnesota, Wake Forest and Wichita State).
The Gators were certainly a fun watch last year and will be one of the top teams to watch in the early going for 2024-25 as well with this out-of-conference schedule in place.