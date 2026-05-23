Florida Selects Vernon Maxwell, Andrew Moten for Gators’ Athletic Hall of Fame

GAINESVILLE, Fla.— The Florida Gators men’s basketball program on Friday announced that former players Vernon Maxwell and Andrew Moten were selected for the UF Athletic Hall of Fame.

The two were told by head coach Todd Golden on Thursday.

"What you guys did for the University of Florida, getting the program on the map and being the kick-starters for what we've been able to do here the last 20 or 30 years means a lot to us," Golden said.

The two, members of Florida’s first NCAA Tournament team in 1987, will be inducted alongside the rest of the 2026 class on Friday, Oct. 9.

They will be the 35th and 36th former men’s basketball players to be inducted into the UF Athletics Hall of Fame, joining the likes of other program legends such as Corey Brewer, Joakim Noah, Al Horford, Neal Walk, Chandler Parsons, Mike Miller and Udonis Haslem.

Proud to be a Gator ‼️



Congratulations to Andrew Moten and Vernon Maxwell for being selected for the UF Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/uTiDXxWmRR — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) May 22, 2026

Maxwell (1984-88) is Florida’s all-time leading scorer with 2,450 points, which also ranks third in SEC history. Maxwell, a three-time All-SEC honoree, had his stats reinstated by Florida in September after the university negated his accolades due to various NCAA violations.

Vernon Maxwell is one of the greatest players ever to wear a Gator uniform. You could not write the history of Florida basketball without him,"Stricklin told Florida Gators senior writer Chris Harry. "What happened with the program and the NCAA did not change what Vernon accomplished on the court in helping put the Gators on the national basketball map. He earned those points."

Maxwell reacted to the news in a post to his personal X account.

“Just so blessed and thankful that my family will be able to be there with me and see this,” Maxwell said. “Forever a Gator. I’m so happy M&M is finally receiving the flowers we’ve felt like we’ve deserved. @CoachToddGolden the ability to incorporate me back into the UF community means everything.”

A Gainesville native out of Buchholz High School, Maxwell led Florida to its first two NCAA Tournament appearances and went on to win two NBA championships across a 13-year career.

Meanwhile, Moten (1983-87) fourth-leading scorer in program history with 1,930 points and earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors in 1984. He also ranks inside the top 10 in program history in field goals (fourth, 711), games started (fifth, 124), minutes (seventh, 3,930), free throws (seventh, 447) and assists (10th, 411).

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