Former Gator Ends Up at Hometown School
ORLANDO, Fla.-- A season after transferring away from the Florida Gators, former SEC all-freshman guard Riley Kugel has found his way back to the state by joining his hometown school UCF, becoming the highest rated transfer in Knights' basketball history.
Once one of the only bright spots for the Gators in Todd Golden's first year leading the program, Kugel now will head to his third team in three years, hoping to rebuild a draft projection that had looked to be in the first round.
The 6-foot-5 guard has not seen his production grow much higher than his first season with the Gators, where he averaged 9.9 points in 32 games. In his last stop at Mississippi State, he averaged 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.3% from the field.
He heads to a Knights’ roster that is wide open and in need of scoring options.
After a season where they finished 20-17, UCF lost all three of their top scoring guards, with both Darius Johnson and Jordan Ivy-Curry in their final years and the team's leading scorer, Keyshawn Hall, announcing he would transfer to Auburn.
Kugel currently has the second most points per game from the previous season of those on UCF’s projected 2025-26 roster, only behind returning sophomore center Moustapha Thiam.
Though committing to play at an instate program that sees Florida as a rival, Kugel does not seem to have bad blood for his former team, actually quite the opposite.
After seeing them win a national championship in his first season away from the program, he took to twitter, showing nothing but love to his former team.
Headed into likely his final year of college basketball, the Orlando native will look to find success back in his home state, just 100 miles from where his college career started so promisingly.