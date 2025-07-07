Former Gator Richard Shines in NBA Summer League Debut
Former Florida Gators forward Will Richard made his debut for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, and it was a strong showing from the 2024 national champion.
While it was not his most efficient night, hitting just three of his 10 shots, he scored 16 points, half of which came from the free-throw line, as he was a perfect 8-for-8. Richard also had four rebounds, two steals and one assist.
His first points in the summer league came on a fast-break opportunity he created himself. He ripped the ball cleanly from his opponent and went coast-to-coast for the easy layup on the other end.
Then, nearing the end of the contest, Richard used his 3-point shooting to cut the deficit to a one-possession game. With 32.4 seconds remaining, he nailed a triple from the top of the key to make the score 89-88 in favor of San Antonio.
However, they were unable to find the next basket to tie or take the lead over the San Antonio Spurs and lost 90-88. Richard got the final look for the Warriors but couldn’t connect on the game-winner.
He is now the fifth former Gator to have played in the summer league so far. Walter Clayton Jr., Zyon Pullin, Phlandrous Fleming Jr. and Osayi Osifo all played in the opening games on Saturday.
Three others will be participating in the summer league, too. Alijah Martin and Colin Castleton will be playing for the Toronto Raptors and Tyrese Samuel is playing for the Brooklyn Nets.
Martin, Castleton and Samuel all have to wait for the 2k26 NBA Summer League to get their first minutes, though. Samuel’s first game with the Nets will be on Thursday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Martin and Castleton’s first game is on Friday against the Chicago Bulls.