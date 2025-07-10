Former Gator Signs Two-Way Contract in NBA
Just a day before their Summer League opener against the Chicago Bulls, the Toronto Raptors have signed former Florida Gator Alijah Martin to a two-way contract.
Back in June, the Raptors selected Martin with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Last season, Martin helped the Florida Gators to their third National Championship after averaging a career-high 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
As a transfer portal addition, he emerged as one of the strongest members of Walter Clayton Jr.'s supporting cast throughout Florida’s championship run. Some notable performances of his during the NCAA tournament include scoring 17 points in the Gators’ Final Four win over Auburn and adding 18 more in their win over defending champion UConn.
Martin spent four seasons at Florida Atlantic University before transferring to Florida ahead of this season. As a sophomore, he averaged 13.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, helping the Owls reach the Final Four for the first time in program history. In 2023, Martin was a First-team All-Conference USA selection.
He will be joining fellow Gators product Colin Castleton on the Raptors Summer League Roster. Former Gator and recent first-round pick Walter Clayton Jr. as well as fellow second-round pick Will Richard are each getting their first professional action this summer, with Clayton Jr. playing in the Salt Lake City Summer League for the Utah Jazz and Richard playing for the Golden State Warriors.
Clayton Jr. and Richard are both experiencing strong performances in the Summer League with Clayton Jr. recently scoring 20 points in the Jazz's 86-82 win over Oklahoma City and Richard scoring 16 points in a close loss to San Antonio.