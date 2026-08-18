Former Gators G Xaivian Lee, C Micah Handlogen Make Next Move After Recent Lawsuit

As the legal system plays out after the NCAA moved to a five-for-five eligibility model, which does not include members of the 2022 recruiting class, it looks more likely that former Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee and center Micah Handlogten will each play one more season of college basketball.

Lee, who had originally exhausted his collegiate eligibility after one season at Florida, was one of over 70 players granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA in California on Tuesday, which allows him to play one final season of college basketball. As a result, Lee plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3's Joe Tipton.

The portal will be open until Aug. 25, according to the TRO.

Handlogten, who was in a battle with the NCAA to receive a medical hardship waiver last season, is also pursuing a fifth year after a court ruling in Colorado, which barred the NCAA from denying athletes a fifth year. He is currently looking to transfer, with North Carolina State, Ole Miss and USC standing out, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

NEWS: Florida guard Xaivian Lee plans to enter the @TransferPortal, his agency @GSLSportsGroup tells @On3.



The 6-4 senior averaged 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game this past season.https://t.co/hVN0IBC1hs https://t.co/m0NW2BMtzC pic.twitter.com/cMmytL77zt — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) August 18, 2026

In one season at Florida, Lee averaged 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, helping the Gators win an SEC regular-season title. He initially transferred from Princeton,

After his time at Florida, Lee signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers after not being selected in the 2026 NBA Draft. In five appearances in the 2026 NBA Summer League, Lee averaged 6.4 points, 2.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 16 minutes per game.

Handlogten, meanwhile, joined Florida ahead of the 2023-24 season as a transfer from Marshall. He averaged 5.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in 32 starts before fracturing his leg in the SEC Tournament championship game against Auburn. Initially planning to medically redshirt for the 2024-25 season, Handlogten elected to return with seven games left in the regular season.

Across 16 games, Handlogten averaged 2.6 points and 4.9 rebounds with 10 total blocked shots as he helped the Gators win a national championship as a key bench piece. He returned for the 2025-26 season, averaging 4.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 34 appearances, two of which were starts. He also went undrafted and spent the 2026 NBA Summer League with the Utah Jazz.

Lee and Handlogten are both unable to return to Florida due to the Gators' roster being full. Florida added fifth-year guard Denzel Aberdeen, who is also expected to play one final season of college basketball despite the NCAA's rule changes, while adding international forwards Domen Petrovic and Arturas Butajevas and true freshman center Jones Lay to fill its roster.

Florida opens the season on Nov. 2 against rival Miami in Tampa.

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