Gator Nation in Full-Force During Weekend Events
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Not only did the Florida Gators baseball and men’s basketball teams take home big victories this weekend, but the Gator Nation also had historic production as well.
UF fans broke a program record for a combined total attendance in a series with 23,737 attendees across all three games in Florida’s series win over Miami.
A chunk of this number came from Game Two on Saturday, which also marked the largest single game attendance record in program history as well as the largest on-campus crowd in state history. The Gators had 9,303 fans attend this game.
“It was awesome,” Gators baseball head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said after the win in Game Two. “I can’t tell the fans how much we appreciate their support. It really does help us. The energy it gives to our players and they feed off of it.”
Infielder Landon Stripling shared the same message after as well.
“When you get a good crowd like we had tonight, especially against a rival like Miami, just the energy up front the crowd gives us, when good things happen in the stadium and the stadium starts roaring, that helps us a lot,” Stripling said. “It was super sweet to have that.”
This wasn’t just an afternoon affair either for the fans. It actually started in the morning with ESPN’s College GameDay and carried all the way into the night for the men’s basketball’s late tip against Texas A&M.
And, to say the least, it was an electric environment in Exactech Arena Saturday evening. The fans were loud from the first minute to the last and pestered the Aggies along the way.
This effort from the fans didn’t go unnoticed. Will Richard, who passed UF legends Al Horford and Joakim Noah on the program's all-time scoring list, showed his appreciation toward the fans after the big win over Texas A&M.
“It’s special,” Richard said. “Our fans are the best in the country, and they do a great job of coming here and supporting us. Just making it fun to play in and hard for other teams, so it’s been special playing here.”
And while there is much more baseball left to play at Condron Family Ballpark, the same can’t be for Exactech Arena.
There is only one home game left for Gators men’s basketball with a matchup against Ole Miss on Saturday, which will be the final home game for seniors Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Richard. Meanwhile, baseball returns home on Wednesday against FAU before a three-game weekend series against Harvard.