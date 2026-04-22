Gators Basketball Still Faced with Major Hole to Fill

Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden has prioritized retaining key pieces from last year’s roster this offseason. Three starters are confirmed to be back, while another six players from the reserves have also announced their returns.

However, even with the retention from the Gators, there is still one hole left on the roster going into next season, and that is the frontcourt depth.

Florida's frontcourt has been its identity ever since Golden arrived on campus. He emphasized playing big, dominating the glass and creating extra possessions. As a result, they have been one of the country’s best rebounding teams on both sides of the court.

Conversely, the Gators' depth in this area is thin heading into the 2026-27 campaign. Starting center Rueben Chinyelu entered his name into the draft, but is considering a return based on the feedback he receives. Should he leave, the Gators are losing 11.2 rebounds per game and the reigning conference and national defensive player of the year.

Backup center Micah Handlogten, still awaiting a response on a waiver for another year of eligibility, has entered the transfer portal as well. That’s another 5.9 rebounds per game out the door.

That leaves just Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon as the lone returning frontcourt members, which is nowhere near enough for Golden’s system. Furthermore, Haugh is playing more on the perimeter than on the inside, which means Condon is the only big man on the roster who has played valuable minutes.

One option for Golden and Co. is their only 2026 high school signee. The Gators signed Tabor City (N.C.) Moravian Prep three-star center Jones Lay this past cycle, who has the size to play early, standing at 7-foot, 230-pounds. It is unlikely, though, given that freshmen struggle to break into Golden’s rotation.

Golden’s real hope is that Chinyelu opts to stay and spurns the NBA draft. Retaining Chinyelu gives Golden even more continuity for next season and makes life easier on himself by having his starting frontcourt back at his disposal.

“If we can get all three of these guys, just an incredible foundation going into next year already,” Golden said on Wednesday.

However, if Chinyelu does depart for professional opportunities, Golden is ready for it.

“We'll be prepared to pivot if Rueben stays in the Draft,” he said. “And the great thing is, I think we have a really good group as it is, like, we'll probably need to add a little more size. There's nobody who's going to replace Rueben. So, it might have to be just a different type of replacement.”

Even with Chinyelu returning for his senior season, though, the Gators likely still need to bring in at least one reinforcement in the frontcourt for next season.