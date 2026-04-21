Why Thomas Haugh Returned to Florida Instead of Becoming a Likely First-Round NBA Draft Pick

Thomas Haugh grew up in a small town in southern Pennsylvania, more than 800 miles from Gainesville, Fla. In spite of that, he spent his childhood rooting on the Gators, inspired by legendary Florida quarterback Tim Tebow.

Nearly two decades later, Haugh has become the face of a generation of Florida athletics, much in the way Tebow was in the late 2000s. He was the underrecruited kid who took advantage of his shot in Gainesville, emerging as a key piece of the 2025 national title run and the star of the team’s 2026 SEC championship team. But Haugh solidified his standing even further in Gator lore Tuesday when he made the shocking decision to spurn the NBA and return for his senior season in Gainesville.

A projected top-20 draft pick with a real chance to have his name called in the lottery, Haugh is one of the top prospects in recent memory to return to school. It’s a potential precedent-setting decision that illustrates the changing landscape in which even projected first-round picks can make as much or more money in college as they would in their first season in the NBA. For the 2025–26 season, the No. 15 pick’s first-year salary was slotted at $3.9 million, a mark being exceeded by a handful of top returners and transfer portal prospects at the top of college basketball for next season.

While the financial calculus isn’t quite that clean (for instance, one of the main selling points to going pro earlier is getting to a second NBA contract with a more significant windfall sooner), this decision couldn’t even be seriously considered by NBA prospects of Haugh’s caliber until the last year or so as the NIL and revenue share market has taken off. And with money less of a factor, players like Haugh don’t have to be in as much of a rush to turn pro. A source familiar with Haugh’s thinking said the idea of having a Tebow-like impact at Florida, all while chasing a second national championship with several of his teammates from the 2025 title team, made returning to school attractive.

When Florida won back-to-back men’s basketball national titles in 2006 and ’07, it did so with substantial roster continuity, bringing back Al Horford, Joakim Noah, Corey Brewer and Taurean Green. Replicating that type of run it back is still unlikely to ever happen again, but Florida is now set for a three-year run of continuity that is nearly impossible to engineer in a period in the sport’s history with more roster turnover than ever.

That starts with Haugh and roommate Alex Condon, another strong NBA prospect (projected in the late first or early second round) who has spurned the pros in back-to-back years to stick around in Gainesville. Center Rueben Chinyelu was a starter on the 2024–25 national title team, averaged a double-double in ’25–26 and is likely back in ’26–27 for his senior season. Guard Denzel Aberdeen transferred to Kentucky after the title run but bounced back to Gainesville earlier this month and is pursuing a waiver for a fifth year of eligibility to be part of the ’26–27 team. There’s also sharpshooter Urban Klavzar, a role player on the title team and key sixth man this season, back for one more go.

Florida forward/center Alex Condon spurned the pros in back-to-back years to push the Gators for another title. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

That quintet, along with a few other players further down the bench, have led Florida to an incredible two-year stretch. They followed up the epic 2025 title run with an SEC title campaign in 2026, running away with the SEC by three games built around the elite frontcourt of Haugh, Condon and Chinyelu. This year’s March was far less storybook, though, getting upset in the SEC tournament semifinals before crashing out of the Big Dance in a stunner to Iowa in the round of 32.

After that fateful loss, following an inconsolable 15 minutes in the Florida locker room, Haugh and Condon walked arm in arm with Golden to the news conference area, reality setting in that their chase to repeat as champs was over. In that moment, it felt like Haugh’s Florida career was over. But optimism slowly built in Gainesville over the last month as the dust settled from the loss that the door might be ajar for a Haugh return. Over the last week, plans pivoted from filling Haugh’s massive spot in the lineup in the transfer portal to plotting out the path to bringing him back, eventually concluding in his social media announcement.

Haugh’s return makes Florida a strong contender to be the No. 1 team in the country in the preseason. The Gators are expected to return four starters (Haugh, Condon, Chinyelu and Boogie Fland). Aberdeen, if cleared, slots in seamlessly at the starting shooting guard spot vacated by Xaivian Lee. On paper, it’s a stronger lineup than the one that won the SEC and earned a No. 1 seed this past season, and a group with more roster continuity than any other elite team in the sport with pro defections likely at Michigan, Arizona, Illinois and Duke.

But make no mistake: Haugh’s return and the fanfare that will come with it sets a clear standard for 2026–27 in Gainesville. If anyone is in championship-or-bust mode, it’s the Gators. The chips are all in for one last go at glory for a core that has redefined an era of Florida basketball. And if Haugh can deliver on that promise and bring another national title back to the school he grew up adoring, he’ll cement his legacy as one of the most transformational figures in Florida history before finally making the jump to the pros.

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